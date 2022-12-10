NDIC recovers N8.3bn in 2023

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) said that it successfully resolved 248 complaints and helped depositors recover over N8.3billion from their respective banks between January and November, 2022. It was revealed that the complaints bothered on unauthorized withdrawals, which accounted for the highest number of POS issues, which accounted for 33 charges, fraud issues and others which accounted for 25 percent of the cases.

The Managing Direc tor and Chief Executive of NDIC, Bello Hassan, represented by the Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Bashir Alhasan Nuhu made this known during the NDIC Special Day at the 43rd Kano International Trade Fair. “It is a delight that the theme equally resonates with the mandate, vision and mission of our Corporation, which centres on protecting depositors and contributing to the stability of the financial system.

“There is no gainsaying that a safe, sound and stable financial system is a pivot on which the wheel of economic growth and development revolves,” he said. He said that the corporation has always demonstrated strong and unwavering commitment to the protection of its depositors through its mandate of deposit guarantee, banking supervision in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), distress resolution and bank liquidation in accordance with public policy objectives of protecting small and less sophisticated depositors, adding that the Corporation has continued to strengthen its consumer protection mechanism towards effective resolution of complaints made to it over transactions with insured Institutions.

