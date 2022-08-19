Business

‘NDIC remits 80% operating surplus into CRF

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is one of the few agencies of government that has been consistent in remitting 80 per cent operating surplus into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this on Thursday when she in-augurated the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of NDIC, Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji. Speaking at the inauguration of NDIC ED, Ahmed described NDIC as an important component of the nation’s financial safety net that is at the forefront of activities that promote financial system stability through its contribution to financial inclusion and other economic policies of government.

The minister tasked board and management of the Corporation to liaise with the National Assembly to facilitate the amendment of NDIC Act 2006, which borders on Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020. “The Corporation has been consistent in remitting its 80 per cent operating surplus to the Con-solidated Revenue Fund of government, among many other milestones achieved. I urge you to keep this good track record.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to once again draw the attention of members of the board and management to some of the issues, which were highlighted at the inauguration of the Managing Director and the Executive Director (Operations) on March 11, 2021, which are as follows: to liaise with the National Assembly to facilitate the amendment of the NDIC Act 2006. The ministry is ready and willing to assist in any direction request that the management would give a special brief on the issues that arose on the recently amended Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian Breweries registers N100.00bn CPP on FMDQ Exchange

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Committed to accelerating the development of the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange), the preferred platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and reporting of financial market securities, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, welcomed the registration […]
Business

FG, states, LGs share N2.5trn in 4 months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government, states and 774 local governments in the country have shared a total of N2. 55 trillion as revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) from January till April, 2022. Analysis of the figures by New Telegraph revealed that in January, N574 .668 billion was shared as total revenue to the three […]
Business

774,000 jobs: Mutual distrust places scheme in dilemma

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

An employment scheme initiated by the Federal Government to cushion effect of COVID-19 on unemployment Nigerians across the 774 local governments has been enmeshed in unnecessary controversy to the disappointment of the public. Sunday Ojeme reports The popular saying that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers appears to be rearing its head at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica