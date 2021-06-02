NDIC seeks FCT’s cooperation on closed banks’ assets

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has solicited the support of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the realisation of landed properties of banks inliquidation within FCT to enable it pay depositors of affected closed banks.

The Chairman of NDIC Board of Directors, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, said this during a courtesy visit by the Corporation’s board and management to the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, in Abuja, an NDIC statement said. According to Sokefun, the Corporation had faced some bottlenecks in the full payment of trapped depositors’ funds as a result of difficulty in realising assets of banks in-liquidation due to poor documentation by the banks, revocation of title by authorities and litigations over the assets.

The chairman, who noted that some of the assets were located within FCT, said the support of the ministry in realising them would assist the Corporation in the effective discharge of its mandate of deposit guarantee, which ensures that depositors recover their savings in the event of bank failure.

