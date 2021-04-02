Business

NDIC tasks ICAN member auditors on accuracy, integrity

In order to earn public confidence and respect within the financial services industry, professional auditors who are members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) must uphold the core values of “accuracy and integrity,” which is also the motto of the Institute. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, said this during a courtesy visit by the ICAN President, represented by one of the council members, Mrs Sofura Seghosime and Chairman of Abuja District, Mrs Bosede Ikhanoba and other ICAN executive members to the NDIC head office in Abuja. Hassan explained that both the NDIC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) relied on the works of third parties, which include external auditors and reporting accountants, in the Risk- Based Supervision (RBS) of deposit taking institutions.

