NDIC tasks ICAN member auditors on accuracy, integrity

In order to earn public confidence and respect within the financial services industry, professional auditors who are members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) must uphold the core values of “accuracy and integrity,” which is also the motto of the Institute. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, said this during a courtesy visit by the ICAN President, represented by one of the council members, Mrs Sofura Seghosime and Chairman of Abuja District, Mrs Bosede Ikhanoba and other ICAN executive members to the NDIC head office in Abuja. Hassan explained that both the NDIC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) relied on the works of third parties, which include external auditors and reporting accountants, in the Risk- Based Supervision (RBS) of deposit taking institutions.
Related Articles
Group seeks palliative for members over COVID-19
The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has solicited Federal Government’s support in the form of palliatives to ameliorate challenges faced by its members due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Mr Kabiru Yau, Acting General Secretary of the union, in a statement on Tuesday, said this was contained in a letter to the Minister […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BusinessDay set to host virtual investment immigration conference
BusinessDay, West Africa’s leading business intelligence platform, will be bringing together wealthy Nigerians seeking second citizenship and globally renowned investment immigration professionals as it holds a much-anticipated virtual investment immigration conference this month. The event to hold on September 17 will provide insight on the best investments for High-net-worth individuals and their families seeking US […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Facebook supports African SMB’s with virtual impact programmes
Social media giant, Facebook, has announced that all its Economic Impact Programmes will be offered virtually as the platform seeks to equip small businesses with digital marketing skills to help them stay open, connect with and acquire new customers to survive challenges presented by Coronavirus. Facebook’s Economic Impact Programmes include Boost with Facebook currently implemented […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)