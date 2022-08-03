Business Top Stories

NDIC: We don’t insure investments with fund managers

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said it does not insure investment with fund managers. Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department at the NDIC, Bashir Nuhu, who disclosed this in a statement released yesterday, denied claims by some fund managers that investments with them were insured by the corporation. The statement partly read: “With the recent increase in investment chan-nels arising from innovative products, there has been an increase in illegal fund managers who have been using different platforms soliciting public to invest their funds with them, promising excessive returns on such investments.

“In order to protect unsuspecting depositors, it has become necessary for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to continue sensitizing the public on the high risk associated with investing funds with illegal funds managers. “Accordingly, as the deposit insurer, the NDIC would like to inform members of the public that contrary to claims by some of these funds managers, the Corporation does not insure investments with them. “The NDIC insures only deposits of financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accept deposits from the public.

“To confirm whether a financial institution is covered by the deposit insurance scheme of the NDIC, please visit our website at www.ndic.gov.ng and click on Who We Cover for the complete list. You can also address any other enquiry to the Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. “Members of the public are also advised to report any entity suspected to be involved in illegal deposit mobilization to the law enforcement agencies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged drug trafficking: Court okays 14 days further detention of Kyari, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

An Abuja High Court yesterday granted an application filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), seeking for permission to further detain the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari and six others, for 14 days.   The agency had premised its application on ground that the those it applied to further detain […]
News Top Stories

Kidnappers kill Kaduna resident after collecting ransome

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Kidnappers have killed Mallam Sani Khalil a resident of Kaduna State who they abducted along the Airport – Train Station on November 20, 2020 in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the state. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers had demanded a N10 million ransom which the family disclosed that they could not raise.   […]
Business

Insurer defends position on COVID-19 claims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The latest article on Santam’s stance on paying COVID-19 business interruption claims has prompted a detailed response from the company, South Africa’s largest general insurer.   South Africa’s largest general insurer, Santam, has acknowledged that it is liable for business interruption claims resulting from COVID- 19 after unsuccessfully arguing that the pandemic and the lockdown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica