NDIC: Why we couldn’t save Fortis Bank

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has restated that all intervention procedures it took along with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to rescue Fortis Microfinance Bank (MFB) Plc. had failed. The regulatory agencies are now left with one option – revoking the bank’s operating licence. NDIC Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Dr. Sunday Oluyemi, gave fresh insight to correct misleading reports insinuating that the corporation didn’t adhere to statutory guidelines on the distress resolution and liquidation of MFB and the protection of depositors’ interest.

The first rescue effort by regulatory authorities, he said, involved setting up of joint CBN/NDIC Interim Management Committee (IMC) to manage the affairs of the bank towards stemming the tide of its mismanagement and also to protect the interest of its depositors.

The intervention, he said, included the payment of N2 billion released to it by the Committee of Governors of CBN to the bank’s depositors in order to ease the hardship being experienced by them. “As the fortunes of Fortis MFB Plc. began to decline due to mismanagement and abysmal corporate governance practices, the CBN, in collaboration with the NDIC, took several actions to address its deteriorated financial condition. “The intervention of regulatory agencies in the resolution of the defunct Fortis MFB was in two phases.

The first phase involved corrective and supervisory measures which eventually included the sacking of the Executive Management, dissolving the Board of Directors and the appointment of a joint CBN/NDIC Interim Management Committee (IMC) to temporarily manage the affairs of the MFB. “One of the reasons for the setting up of the IMC, among others, was the need to protect the interests of the depositors. “The second phase involved the revocation of the operating licence of Fortis MFB by the CBN and its subsequent liquidation by the NDIC,” Oluyemi explained. Unfortunately, he added that “when all the regulatory/ supervisory efforts to turn around the fortunes of Fortis MFB failed to yield the desired results, the CBN was left with no other option than to revoke its operating licence in December, 2018.”

He clarified that as soon as Fortis MFB’s operating licence was withdrawn, the NDIC, in line with its mandate, swiftly verified the defunct MFB’s depositors and commenced payment of the insured sums up to the maximum limit. He said liquidation of Fortis MFB is on-going, stating that the corporation is making all necessary efforts to realise the failed MFB’s residual assets (bad loans and physical assets) so as to enable the NDIC pay depositors with funds in excess of the insured limits. “The payment will be in form of liquidation dividends, as has been the case with many closed banks currently under liquidation. “We like to assure the general public that the corporation is intensifying efforts to ensure that the residual assets of the Fortis MFB in-liquidation are realised with a view to paying the MFB’s uninsured depositors.

“It is on record that through its sustained and diligent liquidation activities, the NDIC has realized assets to pay in full the deposits of the customers of 19 banks previously liquidated. The depositors of the affected closed banks who filled their claims have been paid all their deposits,” he said.

