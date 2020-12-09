NDIC’s MD bows out of office

Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Umaru Ibrahim, has retired from the services of the corporation effective from the December 8, 2020 after a successful completion of two terms, spanning ten years. Also exiting the service of the corporation after two terms in office is the Executive Director (Operations), Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, NDIC Head, Public Affairs department Bashir A. Nuhu, confirmed in a statement. Ibrahim was first appointed as MD/CE in 2010. His tenure was subsequently renewed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2016, along with that of Prince Erediauwa, at the conclusion of their first term in office.

Under Ibrahim’s leadership, the NDIC experienced tremendous transformation towards the robust implementation of its mandate and public policy objectives. An elaborate rebranding process involved the restructuring of the essential business processes and procedures of the Corporation for optimal performance also took place. In order to safeguard the NDIC of the future, he recruited competent and agile workforce and built their capacity as a strategy to prepare them for challenges ahead and to assume leadership mantle.

