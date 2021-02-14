Sports

Ndidi, Aribo shine in Europe

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Leicester City, Rangers secure victories

…Man City hammer Spurs

 

Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo, on Saturday marshalled the midfield of their respective clubs as Leicester City and Rangers secured victories in their weekend games.

 

Ndidi provided an assist as Leicester secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

 

The Nigeria international was handed his second consecutive start since overcoming a thigh muscle strain and delivered an impactful showing in the encounter.

 

The Super Eagles star starred in front of a back four, consisting of Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira. The first half ended goalless before Egypt star Mohammed Salah broke the deadlock in the 67th minute after receiving a fine back heeled pass from Roberto Firmino, thus extending his fine partnership with the Brazil forward. James Maddison levelled proceedings for the King Power Stadium outfit in the 78th minute before Vardy made amends for his earlier  miss by scoring three minutes later.

 

Ndidi then orchestrated the third goal for Leicester with five minutes left before the end of the game when he set up Harvey Barnes to seal the victory. The Nigeria midfielder featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute.

 

The midfielder has now made 17 appearances across all competitions this season for Leicester and will hope to help his side continue in winning ways when they take on Slavia Praha in the Europa League. In a late game, Manchester City extended their winning run to 15 games and their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points as they easily defeated Tottenham at Etihad Stadium.

 

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice after Rodri had put City ahead from the penalty spot midway through  the opening period. Raheem Sterling might have had another late on as City strengthened their grip at the summit, where they also have a game in hand over second-placed Leicester. It was a chastening night for Tottenham and their manager Jose  Mourinho. When they won the first meeting between these sides in November, Tottenham were top of the table.

 

Since then, City have taken 41 points from a possible 45 to take a decisive advantage in the title race. In contrast, Spurs have now collected 16 points in 14 games and lost four games out of five in all competitions and remain in eighth. In Scotland, Aribo was in action against Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium in the match day 29 of the Scotland premiership.

 

The 24 years old midfield enigma was again impressive for Steven Gerrard’s side in their 1-0 win as he was in control of the midfield for the Scottish giant with some dazzling displays.

 

The win has now extended the lead for Steven Gerrard’s side to the top of the Scotland premiership table with 79 points from 29 games played – 21 points ahead of 2nd place Celtic with 58 points from 27 games played

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

Maradona: 1960 – 2020: How I marked Maradona at the World Cup – Oliseh

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Sunday Oliseh, has described as a shock the death of Argentina great, Diego Maradona, who died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday at the age of 60. Oliseh as Nigerian defensive midfielder at the 1994 FIFA World Cup was given the job of marking Maradona in what would turn out to be Maradona’s last game […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Holders Man City hammer Arsenal to book semi-final spot

Posted on Author Reporter

…as second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium. There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s […]
Sports

MESSI: KING OF CLASICO SET TO REIGN AGAIN

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

There has not been any individual that defines El-clasico as much as Lionel Messi has done and the La Pulga will be at the centre of action when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the 265th editions of the battle today (Saturday) at Camp Nou.   There have been thoughts questioning Messi’s form this term after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica