Ndidi, Aribo shine in Europe

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya, with agency reports

…as Leicester City, Rangers secure victories

 

…Man City hammer Spurs

Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo, on Saturday marshalled the midfield of their respective clubs as Leicester City and Rangers secured victories in their weekend games.

Ndidi provided an assist as Leicester secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

The Nigeria international was handed his second consecutive start since overcoming a thigh muscle strain and delivered an impactful showing in the encounter.

The Super Eagles star starred in front of a back four, consisting of Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira.

The first half ended goalless before Egypt star Mohammed Salah broke the deadlock in the 67th minute after receiving a fine back heeled pass from Roberto Firmino, thus extending his fine partnership with the Brazil forward.

James Maddison levelled proceedings for the King Power Stadium outfit in the 78th minute before Vardy made amends for his earlier miss by scoring three minutes later.

Ndidi then orchestrated the third goal for Leicester with five minutes left before the end of the game when he set up Harvey Barnes to seal the victory.

The Nigeria midfielder featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute.

The midfielder has now made 17 appearances across all competitions this season for Leicester and will hope to help his side continue in winning ways when they take on Slavia Praha in the Europa League.

In a late game, Manchester City extended their winning run to 15 games and their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points as they easily defeated Tottenham at Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice after Rodri had put City ahead from the penalty spot midway through the opening period.

Raheem Sterling might have had another late on as City strengthened their grip at the summit, where they also have a game in hand over second-placed Leicester.

It was a chastening night for Tottenham and their manager Jose Mourinho, reports the BBC.

When they won the first meeting between these sides in November, Tottenham were top of the table.

Since then, City have taken 41 points from a possible 45 to take a decisive advantage in the title race.

In contrast, Spurs have now collected 16 points in 14 games and lost four games out of five in all competitions and remain in eighth.

In Scotland, Aribo was in action against Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium in the match day 29 of the Scotland premiership.

The 24 years old midfield enigma was again impressive for Steven Gerrard’s side in their 1-0 win as he was in control of the midfield for the Scottish giant with some dazzling displays.

The win has now extended the lead for Steven Gerrard’s side to the top of the Scotland premiership table with 79 points from 29 games played – 21 points ahead of 2nd place Celtic with 58 points from 27 games played.

