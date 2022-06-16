Sports

Ndidi back in training after long lay-off

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has started light training after a long knee injury that kept him out of Nigeria’s World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Nigerian international gave hope and excitement to his fans through his Instagram post as he flashed his personal training session ahead of the new season. Ndidi copped the injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Conference League clash at French club, Rennes. The midfielder missed Leicester City’s final two-and-a-half months of the 2021/22 campaign as a result of the setback.

The Nigerian international has however been stepping up his comeback from the injury as he looks to get a head start before Leicester City players’ return for pre-season training. After being sidelined owing to the injury, the Leicester City and Eagles defensive midfielder has been missed greatly by both the club and national team.

 

