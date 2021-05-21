Sports

Ndidi, Iheanacho made Nigeria proud in a special way – Runsewe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says dancing to Nigerian song after win was magical

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture and President World Crafts Council Otunba Segun Runsewe was thrilled the way the entire Leicester team danced to a Nigerian song after winning the English FA Cup last weekend at Wembley. Leicester with two Nigerians –kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi – on parade defeated Chelsea 1-0 to lift the prestigious trophy. In the dressing room of the Bernard Rogers-tutored side shortly after lifting the cup, it was the song of Nigerian singer, Dr. Kid. The song titled ; “Over the moon” rented the air with Ndidi and Iheanacho leading other players from various other countries to dance. The song goes thus: “I feel like am flying over the moon, I baby I feel like am flying over-over the moon. The way you dance all over me, the way you dance all over me

Dey make me kolo-oo he-he

The way you dance all over me

The way you dance all over me

Dey make me kolo-oo he-he”

Runsewe said for those who appreciate the culture of the country, that moment was magical and the two players deserved huge commendation. “After making the country proud on the pitch, they went ahead to sell our culture to the world in a special way in the dressing room. The song was a Nigerian song and our players made their other colleagues to dance to it. That was remarkable. Runsewe added that the display of patriotism in form of cultural symbolism was evident by the two players He said that a powerful and fascinating merger between Culture and Sports showcased itself immediately after the match Runsewe said there was need to document, institutionalize and legalise the legacy of Iheanacho and Ndidi as a show of extreme love and indivisibilityof Nigeriatheircountry. Runsewe said he is prompted to put up a request for artistic impression of their actions on that day.

Our Reporters

