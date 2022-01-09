Sports

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Okoye among most valuable players

Posted on Author Super Eagles s Comment(0)

Stars Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Maduka Okoye are some of the most valuable players that will showcase their talents at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon this month. Leicester City dynamo Wilfred Ndidi is Africa’s most valuable defensive midfielder with a market value of €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

 

The 25-year-old powerhouse outshines Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (€30m), on-loan Napoli ace André Zambo Anguissa (€30m), and 2019 Afcon player of the tournament Ismaël Bennacer (€30m). In the centre-forward category,

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has the highest market value of 60 million euros. But the 23-year-old’s absence at the Afcon means Morocco and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri (€40m), Ivory Coast and Ajax ace Sébastien Haller (€30m), and Zambia and Leicester City star Patson Daka are the top three most valued strikers in Cameroon.

 

Nigeria and Leicester City star Iheanacho (€20m) and Almeria’s Umar Sadiq (€18m) round up the top five while Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi (€15m) is not far behind, coming in just behind Togo’s Ihlas Bebou (€16m).

 

Among African wingers, only seven footballers – including the Premier League trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez – are rated better than Nigeria and Villarreal dribbler Samuel Chukwueze. In the centre of the pack,

 

Brentford’s Frank Onyeka and Rangers’ Joe Aribo – at €10m each – are joint 12th most valuable, with AC Milan and Ivory Coast star Franck Kessié (€40m) topping the division. The Nigerian central defender with the highest market value,

 

Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma (€6m), did not make the Super Eagles’ Afcon squad. But Nigeria’s second-highest, William Troost-Ekong (€5m), sits in 25th among Africa’s best, a country mile gap away from the continent’s finest,

Senegal and Napoli’s centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi (€6m) and Torino’s Ola Aina (€5m) are the best valued Super Eagles’ full-back, and they could be Augustine Eguavoen’s first choice when the competition proper begins.

 

Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye (€3m) is, by some distance, Nigeria’s most valuable goalkeeper, outshining Kaizer Chiefs’ Daniel Akpeyi (€650Th) in second. However, the 22-year-old is not Africa’s most valued, with Senegal and Chelsea’s shot-stopper Edouard Mendy (€32m) taking the honours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Jigawa at the mercy of Akwa Utd in Uyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be a difficult task for relegation threatened Jigawa Golden Stars this weekend when they take on league leader, Akwa United, in a league match this weekend.   The MatchDay 35 of the Nigeria Professional Football League scattered across various centres this weekend will see Akwa United a step closer to their […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Mata, Rashford, Greenwood score as Man Utd win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Brentford upset West Brom Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with victory at Championship side Luton. Juan Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half. United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent save late on to deny Tom Lockyer, before substitute Marcus Rashford tucked in a […]
Sports

EAGLES IN AMERICA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Lobi Stars); John Noble (Enyimba FC) Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United) Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Ibrahim Olawoyin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica