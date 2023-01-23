Ndidi injured again, out for weeks

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is injured again after he was left out of Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with their English Premier League counterparts Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. Ndidi has suffered a series of injuries that kept him out of the squad for a long time and he will be disappointed to return to the treatment table after just returning to action. According to the Leicester City correspondent Owynn Palmer-Atkins, Ndidi suffered a muscle strain in training and will be “out for weeks.” “Brendan Rodgers told me that Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for a couple of weeks,” he confirmed through his social media handle. The Nigeria international has just returned to the team after spending a few months in the treatment room. His absence will surely affect the Foxes as they continue to struggle in the 2022/2023 Premier League season

