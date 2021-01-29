Ndidi injured again

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is injured again as he could not finish the first half of the Foxes score draw at Everton on Wednesday night. Ndidi featured for just 42 minutes of Leicester’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Everton, as injury forced the midfielder to be withdrawn.

Everton had the upper hand in the opening stages of the encounter and made their dominance count when James Rodriguez found the target on the half-hour mark. Everton had the upper hand in the opening stages of the encounter and made their dominance count when James Rodriguez found the target on the half-hour mark. Leicester City responded brilliantly to go behind by seizing control of the tie and forcing the hosts’ goalkeeper into making a couple of saves.

But Ndidi momentarily took the sails off the visitors’ charge when he went down minutes before the halftime break. After receiving medical treatment, it was decided the 24-year-old could not continue the game and was replaced by Nampalys Mendy.

Like this: Like Loading...