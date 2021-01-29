Sports

Ndidi injured again

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is injured again as he could not finish the first half of the Foxes score draw at Everton on Wednesday night. Ndidi featured for just 42 minutes of Leicester’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Everton, as injury forced the midfielder to be withdrawn.

Everton had the upper hand in the opening stages of the encounter and made their dominance count when James Rodriguez found the target on the half-hour mark. Everton had the upper hand in the opening stages of the encounter and made their dominance count when James Rodriguez found the target on the half-hour mark. Leicester City responded brilliantly to go behind by seizing control of the tie and forcing the hosts’ goalkeeper into making a couple of saves.

But Ndidi momentarily took the sails off the visitors’ charge when he went down minutes before the halftime break. After receiving medical treatment, it was decided the 24-year-old could not continue the game and was replaced by Nampalys Mendy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

We must revive youth football – Uche Okechukwu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has revealed that the best way to revive the dwindling fortune of the country’s football will be to return to youth football which in the past has produced some great players like himself. The player populary called Gentle Giant during his playing days said the government should revive state leagues, including the […]
Sports

EPL: Ings scores on return to send Southampton up to fifth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Ings returned from injury to score the winner with a penalty as Southampton came back to edge an entertaining Premier League encounter at Brighton. The result lifts Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side up to fifth in the top flight, while the Seagulls remain 16th. Ings, back after a month out with a knee injury, converted […]
Sports

Babalade buries in Ibadan today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The remains of the late former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade will be interred in his Ibadan residence today. The defender, a member of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze medal at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Senegal, suffered a heart attack and lost the battle at a private hospital on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica