Ndidi may go under knife

…ruled out of AFCON qualifiers

Eagles’ll miss midfielder, says Pascal

Super Eagles midfielder may undergo surgical operations after he suffered an injury that has been described ‘nasty’ by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Eagles’ media officer Toyin Ibitoye announced yesterday that Ndidi had been ruled out of the team’s friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisian next month but reports have suggested that the player might not be available for the the African Cup of Nations q u a l i – f i e r s against Siera Leone in November.

Leicester boss Rodgers fears Ndidi faces up to twelve weeks on the sidelines should the holding midfielder undergo surgery on his groin injury. Ndidi, who has filled in at center back in the Foxes first two matches of the new Premier League season, was not in the squad beaten by Arsenal in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

“We’re just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks. It’s an abductor which may have come off the bone,” Rodgers confirmed to Leicester City’s official webpage. “It’s quite a nasty injury, so we’re waiting to see if he needs an operation or not. If it’s an operation, then he’ll be at least 12 weeks.”

The declaration from Rodgers put paid to any hope nursed by Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr who thought he would have his prized asset available for the competitive games. However, Eagles General Coordinator Patrick Pascal has said they would miss Ndidi but the squad his big enough to soldier on without the former Genk star. “Ndidi is a very good guy who has become important player in the Super Eagles; we are going to miss him. But the national team that the coach is building, you can see that we have more than two players in one role, so that if one is not available another one can replace him,” he said.

