Ndidi more valuable than Kante in transfer market

Super Eagles Eagles midfielder has been valued higher than Chelsea player N’golo Kante after his transfer market value has shot up to 60 Million Euros from 50 Million Euros, according to the latest update by transfermarkt. com T h i s new value has pushed the Leicester City star to among the Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world. He is now on par with Liverpool ace Fabinho two places higher than Kante who is ranked seventh among defensive midfielders with a value of 55 Million Euros. The most valued defensive midfielder is Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich with a transfer market value of 90 Million Euros. Ndidi’s surge on the transfer market has continued to cause speculations of a move to a big club with Manchester United widely linked to the Nigeria star as they try to bring more balance to their midfield.

Like this: Like Loading...