Ndidi more valuable than Kante in transfer market

Super Eagles Eagles midfielder has been valued higher than Chelsea player N’golo Kante after his transfer market value has shot up to 60 Million Euros from 50 Million Euros, according to the latest update by transfermarkt. com T h i s new value has pushed the Leicester City star to among the Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world. He is now on par with Liverpool ace Fabinho two places higher than Kante who is ranked seventh among defensive midfielders with a value of 55 Million Euros. The most valued defensive midfielder is Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich with a transfer market value of 90 Million Euros. Ndidi’s surge on the transfer market has continued to cause speculations of a move to a big club with Manchester United widely linked to the Nigeria star as they try to bring more balance to their midfield.
Related Articles
Ronaldo crosses 100-goal mark for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 on Tuesday. It took his tally for his country to 101 international goals. Ronaldo netted the first just before half time in the UEFA Nations League fixture. The Juventus forward struck a fantastic free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and beyond goalkeeper Robin […]
CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba risk missing game over lack of funds
Barring a last minute intervention, Nigeria’s flagbearera in the CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba International of Aba may miss their next tie against Al Ahli Benghazi in Libya on Wednesday. Reports from Aba the Abia State capital have it that the club has no funds to pay for a chartered flight to Libya, […]
NPFL gets Dec 6 kick-off date
The League Management Company on Monday announced December 6 as the resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League 2020/2021 season. There have been several information concerning the resumption of the new season after the last campaign came to an abrupt end due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the announcement […]
