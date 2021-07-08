Ndidi not for sale, warns Rodgers

…tells Man United, others to stay off

Le i c e s – ter City c o a c h , Brendan Rodgers, has warned English Premiership clubs to stay off Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi. The former Liverpool coach said the player is not for sale at the moment as he informed Manchester United and other suitors that Ndidi is not for sale. Fans of Manchester United made the Nigerian a trending issue on social media in the wake of the news over signing Jadon Sancho urging manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bid for the Leicester City man. So much that he was trending on twitter. It’s not the first time Ndidi had been linked with a potential transfer to the Old Trafford who are in dire need of a defensive midfielder to shore up their midfield.

Ndidi who still has three years on his contract is valued at the region of 70 million pounds by the Foxes but his manager, Rodgers isn’t anyway keen on cashing in on the Nigerian. “He’s one of the top players in world football,” said Rodgers. “His quality in his football is improving all the time. He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s fantastic for a young player. “What is pleasing as a coach is that he wants to learn. He will improve and get better. I’m so happy he plays in my team.”

Like this: Like Loading...