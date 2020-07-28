Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Peter Obi speaks at The Bridge Leadership Foundation 10th Annual Career Day

Headlining The Bridge Leadership Foundation’s 10th Career Day were Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, His Excellency Peter Obi, Alibaba, Fela Durotoye and 11 other industry leaders speaking to the theme The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal.

The conversations at the event focused on the need for a global transformation and mind shift that nations, businesses and individuals need to function sustainably in a Post COVID-19 world. Issues addressed ranged from economy, policy and politics, education, agriculture, and business growth; to finance, technology, global markets, health and the creative industry.

Former governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Peter Obi, called for a change of processes by individuals and businesses if they are to make progress post Covid-19. Mr. Obi called for an urgent shift in the process of selection of leaders in the political space, adding that more than ever before, Nigerians need to have elected political officers who are competent and qualified to lead in this period. Speaking on how to build with courage and resilience during the Covid-19 period, Obi, said Covid-19 offered Nigerians an opportunity to see the cumulative effects of leadership failure over the years in the health, infrastructure, education and economy.

According to him, “A situation where we have people in leadership who are incapable of learning new things has to change. Nigeria don’t need leadership who are trapped in the processes of yesterday, we want those who have something to offer for tomorrow”. The former governor of Anambra State further said that from the political point of view, if Nigerian entrepreneurs, SMEs, businesses were to get their plans and processes right and fail to correct the political equation, then everything is wrong. “In all our doing as a country, it is important we get our politics right. It is critical that the right people are in governance. “In a society where people have excelled, they have achieved such because they have been given an opportunity. When we are talking about the new normal, we also have to look at our environment. We need to start thinking differently about those that govern us also,” he said.

The lead speaker at the event, Mrs. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting and Founder, LEAP Africa speaking on the theme of the conference hinted that our challenges are majorly health, economic, social and emotional related. She said that while COVID-19 had pushed us into the 4th economic revolution, Nigerian youths are credible and resilient and can be more productive if given the right support and accountability matrix to function. As part of her recommendations, she recommended that adult literacy training should be fast incorporated into our religious communities. Mrs. Nwuneli also called for a broad-based collaboration to empower children to read, appreciate life, have hope, and create community centers where young people can learn and get equipped.

Other speakers at the event were Tonye Cole, Mitchel Elegbe, Alibaba, Ubong King, Babajide Ipaye, Thelma Ekiyor, Naadiya Moosaje, Bukky Asehinde, Saudat Salami, Hamzat Lawal, Yomi Williams, and J.J. Omojuwa

The 10th Career Day was supported by NorthWest Petroleum and Gas Company, Dangote, Lilleker, Levene Energy, Stanbic IBTC, and Ben Akak Foundation. Media partners at the event were Business Day Nigeria, HIT 95.9 FM Calabar, FAD FM Calabar, and Inspiration 92.3 FM Lagos.

Prior to the COVID-19 experience, the Foundation’s career Day event gathers over 6,000 people annually for a transforming experience. This 10th edition was attended LIVE by over 8,929 participants in real time exclusive of millions of listeners on 3 radio stations that broadcast the event live.

Like this: Like Loading...