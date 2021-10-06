Ndidi out for five weeks

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Super Eagles midfifleder Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for up to five weeks.

Ndidi was omitted from the Eagles’ squad that will face Central AFrican Republic in a double-header World Cup qualifiers this weekend after it was feared he was injured but his coach at Leicester has now confirmed how long he will be spend on the treatment table.

Rodgers has confirmed the injury situation after receiving the results of the scan for the player, who had featured for 31 straight matches in all competitions since February before sustaining the injury against Burnley.

“He did it in the [Burnley] game, which was unfortunate. It could be four to five weeks, so we’ll see how that goes,” Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester as quoted by Leicestershire Live

