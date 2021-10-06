Sports

Ndidi out for five weeks

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Super Eagles midfifleder Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for up to five weeks.

 

Ndidi was omitted from the Eagles’ squad that will face Central AFrican Republic in a double-header World Cup qualifiers this weekend after it was feared he was injured but his coach at Leicester has now confirmed how long he will be spend on the treatment table.

 

Rodgers has confirmed the injury situation after receiving the results of the scan for the player, who had featured for 31 straight matches in all competitions since February before sustaining the injury against Burnley.

 

“He did it in the [Burnley] game, which was unfortunate. It could be four to five weeks, so we’ll see how that goes,” Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester as quoted by Leicestershire Live

Sports

Carlos Tusquets is Barcelona’s interim President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Carlos Tusquets is the new interim president of Barcelona following the exit of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu. A report in Marca explains the background of Tusquets, who will guide the Catalan giants through the next few months ahead of the new board elections early next year. Now in his 80s, Tusquets founded […]
Sports

Serie A: Ten-man Juve humbled by Fiorentina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus suffered their first Serie A loss of the season as their 10 men were humbled at home by Fiorentina. Juve’s ex-Chelsea midfielder Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a lunge on Gaetano Castrovilli in the 18th minute, reports the BBC. Fiorentina were already ahead by that stage after Dusan Vlahovic lifted a composed […]
Sports

Gateway, Bayelsa Utd create major upset in FA Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Gateway FC and Bayelsa United on Wednesday created major upset during the ongoing FA Cup after eliminating two Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Akwa United and Rangers. The first round of the knockout stages kicked off on Wednesday with matches scattered across various centres in the country. Nigeria National League side, Gateway FC of Abeokuta, […]

