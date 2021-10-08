Sports

Ndidi plays down Arsenal link

Super Eagles and Leicester midfield ace, Wilfred Ndidi, has responded to an Arsenal fan who begged him to join the Gunners saying they already have Thomas Partey who plays a similar role to him. The Nigeria international has established himself as a key player under Brendan Rodgers at the heart of Leicester City’s midfield.

Ndidi has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United as Ole Gunn a r S o l – skjaer continues to target a new defensive midfielder. But one Arsenal fan bumped into the 24-year-old at an event and asked the Leicester City midfielder to make the move to Mikel Arteta’s side. However, after being asked by the Arsenal supporter, Ndidi smiled and replied: ‘You have Partey, he’s a great player.’ When the fan suggested to Ndidi that he could partner Partey in Arsenal’s midfield, he laughed again and replied: ‘Like [Michael] Essien and [John Obi] Mikel.’

Leicester, however, would be in a strong negotiating position if Arsenal registered their interest as Ndidi still has over two years remaining on his current deal with the Foxes. Ndidi is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and was forced to pull out of Nigeria’s squad during the current international break.

