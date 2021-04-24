Ndidi proud, happy for ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho

Wilfred Ndidi has said he is proud and happy that Super Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho aka ‘Seniorman Kels’ has continued to find the back of the net for Leicester Cit.y Iheanacho scored one of the goals Thursday night as Leicester went past West Bromwich Albion 3-0 to consolidate third place on the Premier League table. He has now scored nine goals in the Premier League and 16 goals in all competitions this season. “Iheanacho just can’t stop scoring goals,” Ndidi told the LCFC TV. “I am happy and proud for him. “He now really believes in himself.He should keep scoring goals to help the team.” Ndidi further said their remaining six games in the Premier League are “cup finals” as they aim to qualify for UEFA Champions League action next season. This was after they lost out on such a chance last season in the closing weeks of the campaign. “We won’t relax, we will continue to do our thing,” he vowed.

