Ndidi proud, happy for ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho

Wilfred Ndidi has said he is proud and happy that Super Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho aka ‘Seniorman Kels’ has continued to find the back of the net for Leicester Cit.y Iheanacho scored one of the goals Thursday night as Leicester went past West Bromwich Albion 3-0 to consolidate third place on the Premier League table. He has now scored nine goals in the Premier League and 16 goals in all competitions this season. “Iheanacho just can’t stop scoring goals,” Ndidi told the LCFC TV. “I am happy and proud for him. “He now really believes in himself.He should keep scoring goals to help the team.” Ndidi further said their remaining six games in the Premier League are “cup finals” as they aim to qualify for UEFA Champions League action next season. This was after they lost out on such a chance last season in the closing weeks of the campaign. “We won’t relax, we will continue to do our thing,” he vowed.
Related Articles
Nigerian striker happy to join Greek outfit AEK Athens
Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare says he’s delighted to secure a move to Greek Super League club, AEK Athens. The 22-year-old Dream Team VII striker joined the former Greek champions following his exit from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. The striker, however, put pen to paper for a three year deal with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Messi, Pogba, Beck G and Burna Boy Star in Pepsi’s Bold New Fizz Campaign
Pepsi, the world’s leading football entertainment brand, has introduced a new bold global campaign celebrating culture with pop and fizz of the irresistible cola. The campaign stars the world’s best across football and music including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Shanice Van De Sandem and Jadon Sancho. Global super star Becky G and Pepsi Nigeria ambassador […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Unbelievable, Ronaldo may join Messi at Barca
The era of Ronaldo versus Messi may be over if the move to get the former out of Juventus comes to fruition. UK paper, Daily Mail has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona in a sensational move that would see him play alongside Lionel Messi. Juventus are reportedly trying to relieve […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)