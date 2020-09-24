Ndidi ranked 134th world’s best player

Super Eagles and Leicester of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been rated 134 best player in the world by FIFA 21 an American Video game company. He is however ranked 9th best in Africa as no other Nigerian is rated by FIFA 21 as no other Nigerian player is ranked in the top 200. FIFA 21 is the latest instalment in the yearly series developed and published by American video game company, Electronic Arts.

The American Video game company releases each series of the game at the start of every football season since it first debuted in 1993. FIFA 21 is scheduled for an October release, but the ratings for players have been revealed with Lionel Messi holding the top spot.

Mohamed Salah is the highest-rated African on the game, coming in at ninth place with a rating of 90. The Egyptian just edged out Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane, who also has a rating of 90, but ranks tenth in the top 100. There’s no Nigerian in the top 100, but Wilfred Ndidi features in Africa’s top 10. The 23-year-old is ranked ninth on the continent and 134 in the world with a rating of 84.

