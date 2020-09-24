Sports

Ndidi ranked 134th world’s best player

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles and Leicester of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been rated 134 best player in the world by FIFA 21 an American Video game company. He is however ranked 9th best in Africa as no other Nigerian is rated by FIFA 21 as no other Nigerian player is ranked in the top 200. FIFA 21 is the latest instalment in the yearly series developed and published by American video game company, Electronic Arts.

The American Video game company releases each series of the game at the start of every football season since it first debuted in 1993. FIFA 21 is scheduled for an October release, but the ratings for players have been revealed with Lionel Messi holding the top spot.

Mohamed Salah is the highest-rated African on the game, coming in at ninth place with a rating of 90. The Egyptian just edged out Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane, who also has a rating of 90, but ranks tenth in the top 100. There’s no Nigerian in the top 100, but Wilfred Ndidi features in Africa’s top 10. The 23-year-old is ranked ninth on the continent and 134 in the world with a rating of 84.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ex-Sports Minister attacks NFF over funds

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has questioned the Nigeria Football Federation NFF over paucity of funds. Speaking with journalists, the former Minister stated that the NFF would be better suited to explain why they suffer paucity of fund adding that every footballing activity is being well funded by FIFA, Nigerian government […]
Sports

Liverpool’s Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jordan Henderson has been crowned Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season. The Liverpool captain saw off stiff competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as well as team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, to claim the honour, reports Sky Sports. Liverpool’s dominance […]
Sports

Dare orders out illegal occupants of MKO Abiola Stadium facilities

Posted on Author v

M inister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has ordered all illegal occupants of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to immediately vacate the facilities so as to allow proper rehabilitation to commence. Dare, who stated this during the facilities tour of the stadium on Saturday, gave all the occupants till July 15, to relocate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: