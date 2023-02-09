Ndidi set to return against Tottenham

Injured Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to return to action for Leicester City when they confront Tottenham Hotspurs this weekend. The mercurial player seems to have recovered from the injury but missed the club’s last game against Aston Villa. His absence was tagged as a personal reason but according to the update from the King Power stadium, he’s likely to stage a return against the Spurs. Ndidi has played 14 Premier League games for the Foxes so far this season and the Foxes are placed 14th on the table.
