Ndidi’s centreback role temporary –Rodgers

L  eicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Wilfred Ndidi’s deployment to a centre-back role will be temporary. The midfielder featured in a defensive role for the Foxes in their opening Premier League game of the 2020-21 season against West Bromwich Albion, pairing Caglar Soyuncu at the heart of the Foxes defence.

 

The Nigeria international was deployed in the unfamiliar role due to the unavailability of Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans and Filip Benkovic. The 23-year-old starred for the Foxes in the position, helping them to keep a clean sheet and secure a 3-0 victory in the encounter.

 

The Northern Irish tactician has stated the centre-back role will not be permanent and the Super Eagles star could return to his midfielder position when his defenders overcome their injury and suspension issues. “Wilf is a player that I have real confidence in,” Rodgers said in a pre-match conference.

 

“He played the position [centreback] very well and he has the attributes to play there. We don’t want him there for a long period of time.” Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since he joined the side in January 2017 from Belgium’s Genk.

 

The Nigeria international has made 121 Premier League appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit and last season he also featured prominently as they finished fifth. The midfielder will hope to deliver impressive performances when Leicester City face Burnley in their next league game on Sunda

