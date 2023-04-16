Ndiefi-Ishieke: Community destroyed by land tussle, dichotomy

In Ndiefi village, Mbeke Ishieke community, Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, peace has vacated the area, with many houses destroyed and other property looted, as UCHENNA INYA reports

Ndiefi village is one of the remote villages in Ebonyi State. The people have been living in peace until 2018, when land tussle and the village headship tore them apart. Some members of the area were excommunicated and prevented from using public facilities, including water, markets, health facilities and other amenities in the area. They were warned not to relate with members of the community, which attracted the attention of the highest decision making body of Izzi clan in the state, known as Oha-Ishi, who waded into the crisis.

The Oha-Ishi, led by a traditional ruler in the Izzi clan, HRH Sunday Oketa, passed a resolution and pleaded that no member of the community should be denied access to public amenities. However, the crisis went out of hand last week when it degenerated to the level of destroying houses and other valuable property, worth millions of naira.

Some property in the village were also looted while some persons were inflicted with all sorts of injuries. Hoodlums, numbering more than 50 wentinto 43 compounds situated within a communal land in the village, shot some villagers and destroyed their buildings. More than 11 persons were injured with 300 households displaced in the area. A stakeholder of Ndiefi-Mbeke Ishieke village, Dr. Nwoba Benjamin, who lamented the attack was unleashed on the villagers by some hired thugs. He alleged that what caused the incident was because the family of Okuku-Ede of Igbojima kindred in the area was laying claim to a communal land.

He noted that the claim was what caused agitation among the villagers, who insisted that the communal land doesn’t belong to a particular family but to every indigene of the affected village. Nwoba alleged that some key stakeholders of Igbojima kindred were behind the attack on the villagers, who emphasised that the communal land was not meant for a particular family as many people from the village had over the years gotten a fair share of the land. He alleged further that the thugs were led by Ebonyi Council Chairman, Chinedu Uburu and that none of the hoodlums have been arrested so far. According to Nwoba, the thugs from nowhere between Tuesday and Wednesday last week, unleashed mayhem on the villagers that opposed the ownership of the land to a particular family. “The thugs were hired and were shooting sporadically.

They were led by some members of Igbojima kindred. About 100 buildings were destroyed. There’s a communal land in the village, which the community usually share to indigenes of the village when they are grown up, so that they can build there because a man doesn’t live in his father’s compound in our village when he grows up and have his own family after getting married.” But the Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government, Chinedu Uburu, denied any involvement in the act. He said the allegation that he led thugs, who attacked the community was aimed at tarnishing his image. He called on the Police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on Ndiefi-Ishieke village. Uburu, who made the call while briefing journalists shortly after he visited the area in the com-pany with some heads of security operatives, condemned the unwarranted attack on the people of the community. He described the attacks as “ungodly”, ”barbaric” and “unacceptable” and explained that the development deserves serious action in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

He appealed for calm and called on the affected village to support government’s efforts geared towards bringing lasting peace to the affected community. “Okuku-Ede family claimed that it is their land. One of them died and was buried in the Community land, even as the community refused such development. At about 3a.m of the fateful day, the thugs started destroying people’s property. I was reliably informed that SWAT saw them and didn’t do anything. “Thugs were going from one building to the other, causing mayhem and stabbing people. One military man was also involved in the act. The police saw things for themselves but didn’t do anything. “The destruction took place for three days as destruction took place in people’s compound in the Communal land.

The land is for the community and not for Igbojima people. 43 compounds were destroyed and 11 persons were injured as more than 300 persons are now displaced,” he said. The destruction in the community is still causing ripples within the affected community. While some believe that it has nothing to do with the kindred dichotomy between the Igbojima and Umuera kindred of Izzi clan in the area, others have refused to relate it to issues bordering on the sharing of any communal land. The Edeh and Nwebonyi Alieze’s families of the Ndiefi-Ishieke village have raised the alarm that the development was borne out of greed by some stakeholders of the village to forcefully encroach and takeover their family land without recourse to constituted laws of the land. In a statement titled “True story of the incident of terror attack by hoodlums occurred at Ndiefi Ishieke village of Mbeke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area” on behalf of Edeh and Nwebonyi Alieze’s families, Chukwuma Cletus Edeh, alleged that Benjamin Nwoba, was the direct mastermind of the dastardly act. He said: “It all started in the year 2018 when the village leadership of Ndiefi Ishieke led by Amaechi Okokpa decided to expand the local market in the village.

The village head and his executives encroached into our family land, i.e Edeh’s family land without consultation. “Surprising to us, we observed that the village leadership abandoned the portion marked from our family land for the market expansion and further encroached into other family land. It was on this note that my family, Edeh’s Family and Nwebonyi Alieze family, whose family was equally affected decided to take that matter to customary court at Ugbodo. “Customary court visited the land and placed ‘stop work’ order on the land pending determination of the matter but Mr. Benjamin Nwoba, who is a major stakeholder and very influential individual in the village, announced in the village square that villagers should disregard the court order.

“Consequently, upon this action, my family reported the matter to the Izzi Clan Traditional rulers’ forum. It was on record that 11 traditional rulers, including the chairman of the council, vis- ited the village on June 8,2021. “His Royal Highness, Eze Francis Oketa and others after thorough investigation and findings, resolved and ruled that the land in dispute belonged to Edeh’s family and that villagers were guilty of trespassing into a family land in the name of market expansion.

“The several attacks in the village caused a security breach, which led to the visit to the village on 27/12/2012 by the current Local Government Chairman, Prince Chinedu Uburu and the leadership of Oha-Izhi, which is the highest decision-making body in Izhi land. To bring peace to the village, the leadership of the village led by notorious Sunday Eze was dissolved and a peace committee headed by Amaechi Okokpa was inaugurated to mid-wife a peace process.” Continuing, he said: “These groups mobilised their members to stop a burial arrangement of my bother scheduled for March 31, 2023 in the village. Benjamin Nwoba and the cohorts fabricated lies, rushed to State Police Headquarters, demanding for police detail to stop or disorganise the burial. Police with their high sense of intelligence invited both parties for interview and interrogation. “After intensive interview, it was clear that the claim of Benjamin Nwoba was untrue. The police therefore directed that they should go to court to secure injunction because police do not give injunction. Benjamin and his group were unsatisfied as was evidenced in their body language. “The Assistant Commissioner of police then directed that they must pledge through a written undertaken to be of good conduct and not to foment trouble in the village during the burial Surprisingly to us, two of Benjamin cult members namely Sunday Eze and Uchenna Igboke escaped from the police and Benjamin was detained until the following day. Upon release of Mr. Benjamin, he pressured the police authority to effect my arrest but the police refused. Because they could not achieve their plan with the police, they mobilised an attack to the burial venue on the way-keep night, but the villagers dispersed the hoodlum. “Benjamin and his cohorts, having discovered that all their plan to stop the burial has failed, mobilized armed thugs numbering about 20 on five motorcycle and attacked the burial venue in the night of March 31, 2023 at about 12.45 pm and few people at the burial venue took to their heels. “I pray not to experience such night in my lifetime. I escaped into the bush in that night from where I rushed down to police station at Ugbodo to report the incident. I and my family are currently living in fear of attacks all days. “I appeal to the media/press to bring this ugly incident to the attention of our amiable Executive Governor to put up a commission of enquiry to investigate this matter of Ndiefi Village of Mbeke Community in Ebonyi Local Government in other to restore peace and bring the culprit to book as I cannot predict their next plan of action.” But Nwoba described the allegation as wicked, non-existent and preposterous. “The allegations against me are all false. The land is a communal land. They are using Governor-elect’s name to cause problem. Everything said about me is a lie. It is not true. Chukwuma Edeh and his cohorts are the ones causing the problem. You can go there and do more investigations”, he said. The embattled Village Head of Ndiefi-Ishieke, Eze Sunday, called on the state government not to take sides with any kindred in the affected village but to play a fatherly role by providing unity, peace and oneness among the people of Ndiefi-Ishieke village. “We want the state government to know what is happening. They should not victimize a particular kindred but carry everybody along. They should allow those displaced to come back to their compounds. “The compound of the family that said the communal land belonged to them is from Igbojima. The hoodlums should be brought to book. Our in-coming governor should assist us in maintaining peace in the village. He should not look at the kindred dichotomy. “The state government should look into the matter. We are very sad over the development. I’m the complaint but they are turning me into the accused.” Some of the victims, Nwodom Alibasa and Romanus Njoku, lamented how their compounds were destroyed and lives were threatened, following the incident.

I lost over N27million-resident

A Lagos based businessman and indigene of the village, Julius Nwube Ikechukwu, who described the incident as unfortunate, said he lost over N27million, following the destruction of his residence, among other possessions of his. “My brother, what happened to me is very sad. The estimate of my property that was destroyed by the hoodlums is worth over N27 million. My house; the fence, the furniture, among others. We want all those displaced to come back to their homes. “They are suffering. It is looking like they have plans to further propagate the kindred dichotomy affecting the Izzi extraction and this is not good.

“We didn’t know that such thing will ever happen since the existence of the village. The LGA Chairman is taking sides in this matter. He is not handling it well”, he said. A key Stakeholder of the village, Benjamin Nwoba, who insisted that the cause of the mayhem by the hoodlums was because of a communal land, which Edeh and Nwebonyi Alieze’s families were laying claims to, blamed the Ebonyi LGA Chairman, Chinedu Uburu of being biased in the handling of the matter. He accused Uburu of instigating Chukwuma Edeh to accept that the land under contention was his family’s land and thereby, causing disaffection among members of the community. But in a swift reaction, Chukwuma Edeh 10who exonerated the Council boss of any form of complicity in the matter, explained that the land in question belonged to his grand father, which was passed onto his father and then to members of his family. “His Royal Highness, Eze Francis Oketa, and others after thorough investigation and findings, resolved and ruled that the land in dispute belonged to Edeh’s family and that villagers are guilty of trespassing into a family land in the name of market expansion. ” “The Chairman removed the village head and installed another person. The Chairman did that in order to install his kindred person.

As if that wasn’t enough, he instigated Chukwuma Edeh to say that the communal land is his family land. “Looking at the level of destruction of 43 compounds, including domestic animals, yam barns among other items in the village, we can estimate that about 150 million naira worth of properties was destroyed following the attack. “That land is a Communal land and justice must prevail. The occupant of that land were allocated to them, when they were of age. That was what we did. “Unfortunately, when the current Chairman came into power, he used his power to force out people who were there after three years. It was allocated to them in 2020. I won’t be a stumbling block to others. The LGA Chairman should allow others as he has started propagating dichotomy in the village. “The destruction of properties lasted for three days. Many people were injured. It was unbearable. On March 31, 2023, I carried injured persons, so that they get Medical attention. The Chairman should allow those displaced people to go back to their compounds, which was given to them.” In a brief interaction with Journalists in his Palace at Ugwu-Achara, the Chairman of Oha-Izzi, the apex decision body in Izzi Land, His Royal Highness, Eze Francis Oketa, explained that the issue bordering on the land under dispute had been resolved by his Forum. “It is on record that 11 traditional rulers, including the Chairman of the Council visited the village on June 8,2021 and resolved and ruled that the land in dispute belonged to Edeh’s family and that villagers are guilty of trespassing into a family land in the name of market expansion.

Traditional Rulers’ Verdict

The 11 traditional rulers in Izzi clan had waded into the matter before the escalation of the crisis that led to the wanton destruction of properties in the village. The monarchs converged on the village playground in the Ndiefi-Ishieke village where they reportedly carried out investigations, interviews with all the aggrieved parties and laid to rest issues bordering on the ownership of the land during their intervention. In a document titled: “Settlement of Land dispute between Okuku-Edeh, Ebonyi Alieze families and Ndiefi-Ishieke community of Ebonyi LGA held at their playground” and signed by HRH Fidelis Nwonumaru, Chairman, HRH Eze Stephen U. Ukpa; Secretary, HRH Linus Nwizi; HRH Eze Sunday Oketa, HRH Pius Nwangele, HRH Michael Nwobashi, HRH Eze Godwin Nwankwegu, HRH Eze Michael O. Ukwa, HRH Eze Francis Ajiogu, HRH Eze Iboza Nwiboko and Eze Nwoba Nwangbu, the traditional rulers ruled “that all the lands which Ndiefi-Ishieke village took outside their beacon were illegal and thereby, null and void” stressing “that those whose buildings/structures are on the land of Edeh’s family should remove them immediately because the land were wrongly, partially and illegally acquired by Ndiefi-Ishieke village.” “We found that there are four people whose compounds/ lands were near the market (UDOKA).

“That Otsu Ebeta was the original owner of the disputed land who lived and died without male child. He was buried there, and when his wife died, she was also buried on the same land too. That Okuku Edeh has already been living on the disputed land for years. “That Ndiefi-Ishieke village abandoned the beacons which they mounted and entered into Okuku Edeh family’s land. That all the lands near the market were not tampered with, except the lands of Okuku Ede’s family for the expansion of the market. “That Ndiefi-Ishieke village has already shared Okuku Edeh family’s land to individuals, who have already erected buildings numbering up to 40 houses or more. That Ndiefi-Ishieke village did not obey the stop-work order which we placed on the disputed land. They went on doing their farm works and erecting buildings.

“That they used Herbicides and destroyed all the Economic trees in Okuku Edeh’s compound. “The Traditional Rulers Council of Izzi clan do hereby resolve and rule as follows: Ndiefi-Ishieke is guilty for abandoning the beacons which they put by themselves and entered into people’s legitimate lands in the name of market expansion which is also one sided. “That their market expansion should bounded at the beacons which they mounted by themselves and it should not be expanding on one side bearing in mind that there are four family lands near the market.

“They erred in tradition and culture of Izzi clan by saying that the land of Otsu Ebeta is communal land and that they have taken it without minding that Late Otsu Ebeta died without a male child but have relations to inherit the land as tradition and culture of Izhi clan demand.” A member of Edeh’s family, Chukwuma Edeh, had accepted the ruling of the traditional rulers and appealed to various authorities to prevail on stakeholders of the Ndiefi-Ishieke village to maintain peace and order in the community. “I stand to say that Ndiefi Village is one of the most peaceful villages within Nbeke Community.

It’s also on record that it is only Edeh’s Family land near the Udoka market that was pretentiouly encroached by the villagers in disguise of market expansion. “Edeh’s family are happy that the disputed land matter has be settled by the Traditional rulers, who are the custodian of culture and tradition. We appeal to the authorities-Security agencies, Local Goverment and State government- to prevail on Benjamin Nwoba and his cohorts to desist from instigating further crisis in the village.” The Chairman of Ndiefi-Ishieke village Development Union, Linus Nwogbaga, and the General Secretary of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Raymond Okokpa, in a letter to the Chairman of Izzi traditional rulers’ Forum accepted the verdict of the Monarchs. “It is in the light of the foregoing, that we write to inform you that we had long admitted to be bounded by the verdict of the Forum and we hereby dissociate ourselves from the group that are still fomenting crisis in Ndiefi Village over the land dispute that has been settled”, they wrote. The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, stated that the Command State not aware of the destruction in the village.