Ndigbo are prepared for 2023 presidency –Ohanaeze

Says fear of Ndigbo unjustified

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that Ndigbo are not ready to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023. A statement by Prof George Obiozor, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made available to journalists in Enugu, said that those intent on scheming Ndigbo out of the leaddayership of the country are responsible for selling the false narrative that Ndigbo are divided. Obiozor said: “Let it be known and clearly understood that Ndigbo are more prepared than the North when President Buhari was elected in 2015.

“By then Boko Haram had threatened to over run the North and the country, and the nation’s priority then was security and the issue of who will guarantee security to the country favoured Buhari, a former head of state, a general, etc. “The only preparation in the North was having available a man like Buhari presumed to have the capacity to confront the security challenges in the North and the rest of the country. “In the South West, how prepared were they in 1999 when President Obasanjo was elected? In fact, many people from the South West did not vote for him in that election.

The people of the South West zone were deep in the crises of NADECO and displeasure over the June 12, 1993 election annulment. Here, notwithstanding, the Nigerian nation and the people through the two main national political parties zoned the presidency to the South West in order to heal and reconcile the nation over the post-1993 election crisis.

“Today, if the truth must be told, the imperative of zoning the presidency to the South East is an idea whose time has come. Certainly, Ndigbo are prepared and look forward to it as a national priority. “It is also indeed reasonable and logical that before any other zone in the country goes for a second turn of occupying the office of the president that Ndigbo should, at least, have their first turn. “As Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, the Apex Yoruba socio-cultural group said, ‘You talk about unity, that is where you will know where sincerity lies. If you are keen about unity, will there be a unit of the country that you will deprive presidency? What does that mean for unity?’

“We are talking about people who want Nigeria to stay together. How can anybody who loves this country talk of the presidency coming to the South West in 2023? Why should you exclude the South East? Is South East not part of Nigeria?” The Amb Obiozor said that the South West has had, South South has had, North has had; wondering why South East should be excluded from having their turn if others want them to be in Nigeria, adding: “As Gen Alabi Isama (retd) also said, ‘Let power shift end, but Igbo must be president first. There is an Igbo proverb: ‘You don’t take the tortoise’ wife because he has a small thing, such injustice cry to heaven and to God who created him.’”

