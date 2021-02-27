News

Ndigbo faces an existential threat –ASETU

The Association of South- East Town Unions (ASETU) has advised stakeholders of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo to end its leadership crisis as the Igbo nation presently faces potent existential threats. This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, Chief Emeka Diwe and National Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, respectively. ASETU acknowledged that the leadership crisis in Ohanaeze may have arisen from evident flaws and discontent that attended the last Ohanaeze election.

The group however advised that in the interest of peace and safety of the Igbo nation, all stakeholders must close ranks and pursue peace. The statement read in part: “The 2021 election of Ohanaeze fell short of the expectations of the vast majority of Ndigbo in this critical moment in time.

The complaints that the electoral process was neither open nor participatory are not unfounded. “It is also claimed that the process violated the Constitution of Ohaneze Ndigbo. Even the constitutional provision that, ‘the town unions are the building blocks of Ohanaeze’, was not observed, as the vast majority of Town Unions reported that they were not carried along in the process. “The result is that parallel elections were held with at least two people presently claiming to be the Presidents- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

