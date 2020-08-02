Ndigbo happy with withdrawal of splinter group’s registration – Ohanaeze

In his reaction, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the new group was being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igbo land, adding that the Nwodo- led Ohanaeze Ndigbo was able and intact.

However, a former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, commended the Federal Government for deregistering the splinter group, which according to him, was poised to factionalise the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He said: “The Nnia Nwodo (President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo) in the last four years has done marvellously well by reaching out to people and Ohanaeze was becoming so strong together with PANDEF, Afenifere and the Middle Belt group.

“…Many Nigerians know what it means when Igbos start talking with one voice and Ndigbo has suffered this thing since after the civil war as if they committed crimes.”

