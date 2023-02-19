News

Ndigbo in Lagos APC endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Igbo in the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While Tinubu is hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second term.

Speaking at the weekend, the group said Tinubu is the best candidate to lead Nigeria after Buhari.

The leader of the group, Joe Igbokwe said Igbo have the numbers to give Tinubu victory in the state.

The Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources said: “Igbo people are living in this state and I know where they live and their numbers. We have been working silently in the background and I think this is payback time for what Asiwaju has been doing for our people in Lagos.”

 

