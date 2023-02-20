Ndigbo in Lagos APC endorses Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Igbo in the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While Tinubu is hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second term. Speaking at the weekend, the group said Tinubu is the best candidate to lead Nigeria after Buhari. The leader of the group, Joe Igbokwe said Igbo have the numbers to give Tinubu victory in the state.

The Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources said: “Igbo people are living in this state and I know where they live and their numbers. We have been working silently in the background and I think this is payback time for what Asiwaju has been doing for our people in Lagos.

“I remembered when he told our people to go to the Lekki corridor many years back because that is where new Lagos is and they went, today we can see their footprints and investments there. I can tell you what our people have in Lagos; they don’t have a quarter of it in Igbo land. I mean solid structures, businesses, markets and companies; they don’t have a quarter of it in Igbo land.

“Asiwaju opened the gate for us to thrive and raised me up to more than I can be. When Asiwaju touches you, it goes down the line. And it is not only me, it is across Nigeria. Asiwaju does not know East, West, South, or North. He sees himself as proudly Nigerian and he has been able to build formidable followers across Nigeria.

“So, Asiwaju is not a candidate of the South West, he is a candidate of Nigeria and that is our promise here that we will deliver the highest votes for him. The kind of structure Asiwaju has across Nigeria cannot be belittled and nobody has ever had that kind of structure in the history of this country.

Therefore, he is the man to beat and I tell you even if you combine all the candidates together they will not be able to beat him.” A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly Jude Idimogu said the target of Ndigbo in the state is to deliver five million votes for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

