News

Ndigbo in Lagos APC endorses Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Igbo in the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While Tinubu is hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second term. Speaking at the weekend, the group said Tinubu is the best candidate to lead Nigeria after Buhari. The leader of the group, Joe Igbokwe said Igbo have the numbers to give Tinubu victory in the state.

The Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources said: “Igbo people are living in this state and I know where they live and their numbers. We have been working silently in the background and I think this is payback time for what Asiwaju has been doing for our people in Lagos.

“I remembered when he told our people to go to the Lekki corridor many years back because that  is where new Lagos is and they went, today we can see their footprints and investments there. I can tell you what our people have in Lagos; they don’t have a quarter of it in Igbo land. I mean solid structures, businesses, markets and companies; they don’t have a quarter of it in Igbo land.

“Asiwaju opened the gate for us to thrive and raised me up to more than I can be. When Asiwaju touches you, it goes down the line. And it is not only me, it is across Nigeria. Asiwaju does not know East, West, South, or North. He sees himself as proudly Nigerian and he has been able to build formidable followers across Nigeria.

“So, Asiwaju is not a candidate of the South West, he is a candidate of Nigeria and that is our promise here that we will deliver the highest votes for him. The kind of structure Asiwaju has across Nigeria cannot be belittled and nobody has ever had that kind of structure in the history of this country.

Therefore, he is the man to beat and I tell you even if you combine all the candidates together they will not be able to beat him.” A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly Jude Idimogu said the target of Ndigbo in the state is to deliver five million votes for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AAAN, Henley Business School announce 2nd AdCademy Masterclass

Posted on Author Amakanyadioha Chidera

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in partnership with globally-renowned Henley Business School (HBS) has announced the dates for its second AdCademy Masterclass. The three-day programme, the AAAN announced yesterday at a virtual press conference, would hold from August 26 to 29. The AdCademy Masterclass Series was part of AAAN’s efforts at expanding […]
News

Senate probes alleged fake COVID-19 test results used against Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to probe allegations of fake COVID-19 test results to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians in Ghana and the use of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Nigeria. The Senate made the decision to investigate the allegation against the Ghanaian authorities following numerous allegations and complaints made by Nigerian travellers isolated at Ghanaian isolation facilities. […]
News

UK Weather: All flights suspended at Stansted Airport, others affected

Posted on Author Reporter

      All flights have been suspended at Stansted Airport after it was forced to close its runway due to bad weather.   Heathrow and Gatwick also cancelled or delayed flights after snow, ice and freezing fog swept the UK, reports the BBC.   A yellow weather warning remains place for Scotland, London and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica