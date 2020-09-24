News

Ndigbo in Lagos APC resolves feud

… Igbokwe to lead, Idimogu to deputise

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, led by its chairman, Hon Tunde Balogun, has resolved the raging leadership tussle within the Ndigbo group of the party.

In a communique issued and signed by the spokesman of the party in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, after a meeting convened to resolve the conflict
between various splinter units led by Chief Joe Igbokwe , Hon Jude Idimogu, the party said the meeting also had other groups like the Igbo Vision, Igbo Coalition, South East in APC, Igbo Mandate and Anioma group in attendance.

The communique reads:”The meeting was also attended by Eze Nwachukwu and Eze Okpotemba, Chief Joe Igbokwe, Dr Segun Mordi and Chief Akabueze. While Hon Jude Idimogu was unavoidably absent.

” The meeting resolved that Mr Joe Igbokwe remained the apex leader of NDIGBO in Lagos APC while Hon Jude Idimogu is the deputy.”

Other highpoints from the parley include unambiguous emphasis on the supremacy of the party and the need to uphold and respect its decisions.

The meeting, according to Oladejo, also called for the unity of all Ndigbo in Lagos APC and the accommodation of all tendencies in their fold.

“The party called for total discipline among its members and commitment to its ideals.

” The proposed inauguration of the executive of Lagos state APC Ndigbo and coordinators earlier slated for Saturday 26th September, 2020 was called off.”

Other party chieftains at the meeting were a GAC member, Cardinal James Odunbaku; state Secretary of the party, Hon Lanre Ogunyemi; state Legal Adviser, Mr Ademola Sadiq, among others.

