Ndigbo must rise against threat to stop election –Umahi

The South East Governors Forum Chairman, Dave Umahi, yesterday told the zone to rise against the alleged threat to stop Saturday’s presidential election. There are alleged threats to stop elections in the South East by hoodlums. Addressing journal Commisists after a security council meeting at the newly constructed international airport in Onueke in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the governor urged the people to resist such a threat. He said: “The villagers must rise so that there will be an election Saturday. The leaders must rise so that the election will hold. Even when the opposition got judgment for disbanding Ebubeagu, the IPOB celebrated and I saw it on social media. Ekpa celebrated it. IPOB is working with the opposition. And by disbanding Ebubeagu, four killings happened immediately. If there are no vigilantes, you will be afraid to come out in the streets. “I’m the governor of the state, and I have established two new vigilantes and neighbourhood watch. And the neighbourhood watch is established in accordance with the neighbourhood of Anambra state. If you are attacking that, attack that of Anambra state. Then, the Ebonyi Vigilante Corp was established after Amotekun. “So, there is no Ebubeagu in Ebonyi State for now. And even when we appeal, we may not reconstitute them till after the elections. But these two vigilante groups are operating now and they will protect the people of the state.”
