Ndigbo not under attack in Lagos –Ohanaeze

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Solomon Ageuene, has debunked the rumour that the Igbo are under attack in Lagos.

According to leader of socio- cultural group, there is nothing like attack, saying that what appeared to have caused the rumour was the problem arising from the collection of voters’ cards.

The leader of Igbo in Lagos, however, appealed to the Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu to intervene in the matter, so that the Igbo in Ojo, Ikotun and some other suburbs in Lagos can get their cards without stress at INEC registration centres.

Also reacting to the rumour on attack, another leader of the group, simply identified as Chief Ogbonna, asserted that contrary to the claims in the social media, the Igbo have experienced no threat to their peace in Lagos.

He recalled that at the last two general meetings of Ohanaeze held in Calabar Hall, Ajao Road, more than 1,500 attendees endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for second term, adding that it was only through the acquisition of PVCs that Igbo in Lagos can massively vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leader said that Ohanaeze, as the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has also made several efforts to sensitise the Igbo in Lagos on the acquisition of PVCs as their civic responsibility and made it mandatory for full membership of the organization.

Ohanaeze explained that the Igbo ethnic nationality was not in contention with any tribe, saying that the Igbo in the state have enjoyed the harmony, cordiality and friendliness that have existed between other ethnic nationalities in Lagos, especially their Yoruba hosts.

The group said that Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated love and strong attachment to the Igbo living in Lagos, hence the huge support for his administration. It said the Igbo have invested massively in the development of Lagos and would not do anything that can jeopardize these investments.

Ohanaeze, therefore, called on the Governor and the members of the public to disregard statements or information purportedly issued on behalf of Igbo people in Lagos from any individual or group, which does not emanate from the office of the President of Ohanaeze Lagos or the secretariat at James Robertson Street, Surulere, Lagos.

