News Top Stories

Ndigbo not under attack in Lagos –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author et, Surulere, Lagos. Attack: APC, Tinubu afraid of elections –PDP L-R: Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; wife of the celebrant, Mrs Aderonke Taiwo; the celebrant, Hon. Olaiwola Taiwo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele at the 70th Birthday party of Hon. Taiwo in Ota on Saturday Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Solomon Ageuene, has debunked the rumour that the Igbo are under attack in Lagos.

 

According to leader of socio- cultural group, there is nothing like attack, saying that what appeared to have caused the rumour was the problem arising from the collection of voters’ cards.

 

The leader of Igbo in Lagos, however, appealed to the Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu to intervene in the matter, so that the Igbo in Ojo, Ikotun and some other suburbs in Lagos can get their cards without stress at INEC registration centres.

 

Also reacting to the rumour on attack, another leader of the group, simply identified as Chief Ogbonna, asserted that contrary to the claims in the social media, the Igbo have experienced no threat to their peace in Lagos.

 

He recalled that at the last two general meetings of Ohanaeze held in Calabar Hall, Ajao Road, more than 1,500 attendees endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for second term, adding that it was only through the acquisition of PVCs that Igbo in Lagos can massively vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The leader said that Ohanaeze, as the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has also made several efforts to sensitise the Igbo in Lagos  on the acquisition of PVCs as their civic responsibility and made it mandatory for full membership of the organization.

Ohanaeze explained that the Igbo ethnic nationality was not in contention with any tribe, saying that the Igbo in the state have enjoyed the harmony, cordiality and friendliness that have existed between other ethnic nationalities in Lagos, especially their Yoruba hosts.

 

The group said that Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated love and strong attachment to the Igbo living in Lagos, hence the huge support for his administration. It said the Igbo have invested massively in the development of Lagos and would not do anything that can jeopardize these investments.

 

Ohanaeze, therefore, called on the Governor and the members of the public to disregard statements or information purportedly issued on behalf of Igbo people in Lagos from any individual or group, which does not emanate from the office of the President of Ohanaeze Lagos or the secretariat at James Robertson Street, Surulere, Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rivers Gov commiserates AKSG over party chair, PANDEF chair’s death, ors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…the secret of my relationship between Gov. Emmanuel & I – Gov. Wike Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has commiserated with the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel over the recent loss of prominent indigenes of the state. Wike described the death of the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. […]
News

Obiano signs Anambra anti-open grazing bill into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Willie Obiano, the Governor of Anambra State, has assented to and signed the bill to prohibit and abolish open and nomadic cattle and other livestock grazing and rearing in the state. The bill also contains provisions for the establishment of cattle and other livestock ranches in the state and to provide for related matters. The […]
News

Rep seeks arrest of creators of‘Bukuru Emirate Council

Posted on Author Musa Pam

A Federal lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Musa Bagos, has called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to arrest those behind the creation of ‘Bukuru Emirate Council’. It was gathered that the turban ceremony had already been scheduled for today for one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica