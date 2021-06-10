Ndigbo will not lead the breakup of Nigeria nor be victim of her unity –Ohaneze

A group of lgbo Youths under the auspice of lgbo Youths Leaders has called on the president Mohammed Buhari to withdraw military troops in the region to give way for peaceful dialogue. The group, in a statement yesterday in Awka the Anambra State capital, expressed worry over alleged secret arrest and killing of innocent youths in the region by the military, labeling them members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group, after a crucial meeting, resolved to call for immediate withdrawal of the military from the zone, just as it enjoined the Police and sister agencies to discharge their duties professionally and with dignity in order to restore the confidence of the people. ln the statement issued and signed by the group’s spokesman, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the group regretted that the use of force or military action, as presently applied in South East could inevitably lead to more provocation, anarchy and shedding of blood. He described the current situation as a challenging moment for Ndigbo and time the people of the zone needed unseen strength and leadership which he said were only found in unity and sacrifice. “We are calling on the Federal Government to, immediately, stop the random arrest and unjust killing of Igbo youths under the guise of IPOB and/or ESN members. “It is unfortunate that a revered organisation like the Nigerian Army, no longer applies the tenets of professionalism and respect for human rights while discharging their duties.

We call on the Federal Government to expeditiously withdraw the militarization in South East, adding that the indiscriminate killing and wanton destruction of people’s property across the country has been largely responsible for the loss of confidence and support of the masses on the security agencies during the #EndSars saga in Nigeria. The group also commended South East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo for declaring May 30 a public holiday, urging the Federal Government to embrace the initiative as a national day of healing. While passing a vote of confidence and support on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, the group called on South East governors, traditional rulers and political stakeholders to foster unity and engage the youths to restore stability in the region. “We align, utterly with the positions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, ably led by Amb. Prof. George Obiozor, that Ndigbo will not lead the breakup of Nigeria, but will not be victims of Nigeria’s unity. “Indeed, the unity of Nigeria is paramount, but not at all cost. We are committed to peace, justice, equity and fairness,” he said.

