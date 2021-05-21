News Top Stories

Ndigbo, Yoruba’re united by blood –Amechi

Chief Mbazulike Amechi, the first Aviation Minister of Nigeria has also thrown his weight behind the 2023 project of producing a Nigerian president of South East extraction in line with the demand of the National Forum for the South East President come 2023.

The former parliamentarian, who is at his late 80s, said that even if this will be his last wish, he believes strongly that a president of the Southeast region would go a long way in addressing the socio economic and political differences in Nigeria and as well fill the gap created by the long years of military rule in Nigeria.

He also berated the Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawal for opposing the resolution of the Southern governors pointing out that anybody opposing it is a real enemy of Nigeria. Chief Amechi, who is a patron of the National Forum, dismissed with a wave of his hands as blatant falsehood alleged plans by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack some places and property in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists at his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the elder statesman argued that property owned by Ndigbo in Lagos were unquantifiable that no right thinking Igbo individual or organisation could contemplate igniting any form of evil in the region. He described the bond existing between the people of the Southeast and Southwest as tight and inseparable.

He recalled how in 1966, then Western Region Governor, Col Adekunle Fajuyi voluntarily sacrificed his life for the sake of then Head of State, Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi as well as intervention of then Eastern Region Premier, Dr. Michael Okpara during the travail of the Yoruba leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo while in Calabar prison. He said: “Let me seize this opportunity to dispel a cheap and blatant falsehood which some ignoramuses are spreading in the social media that the IPOB and or some organisations and persons are planning to burn or do damage to some places or properties in Lagos.

“This is a cheap and idiotic falsehood. The property of Igbos in Lagos are so many, so scattered and so high in value that no right thinking Igbo individual or organisation would think of igniting any evil. “The amity and understanding between the Yoruba and the Igbos are so deep, fundamental and sacrosanct that they are sealed with the blood of two great heroes – Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Col Adekunle Fajuyi.” While congratulating the Southern governors over their 10-point resolution, which he described as key to Nigeria’s current travails, the ex-minister, also affectionately called ‘the Boy is Good’, chided Senate President, Ahmed Lawan over his position on the Southern governors’ restructure decision.

He wondered why the Senate President would admonish the Southern governors who are trying to find solutions to the crisis in their states and called on the Southerners to demonstrate solidarity with the governors in order to secure their freedom within the federation. Meanwhile, the Anambra State capital, Awka, is now a beehive of activity as the first 2023 lgbo presidency project lecture and rally kicks off in the state.

The lecture, which is billed to hold at the Western Melock Hotels, one of the best in the town, is being organised by the National Forum for the South-East Presidency, 2023 and is expected to attract some of the best technocrats in management of the democratic process and civil society organisations. Those expected to deliver lectures are drawn from across the world, and include an Enugu State UK-based management expert, Professor John Animadu, a US-based civil society expert promoter, Professor Law Emmanuel. Others are another erudite scholar, Rev. Fr. Dr Ezeani Emefiena.

The key note address will be delivered by Professor P J C Mbazulike, a renowned political scientist from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. According to the National President of the Forum for the South East Presidency, Dr Patrick Enuneku, the global lecture will also mark the one year anniversary of the organisation and bring the leadership of Ndigbo from across the shores of Nigeria, to listen to the reasons for the agitation of the Ndigbo and the clamour for a Nigerian presidency from the South East geopolitical zone.

He said that the forum has only one project – and that is to ensure that the South East produces the next president that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari. Dr Enuneku described the Senate President, Senator Lawal as a proud Nigerian legislature, but expressed shock over the recent statement accredited to him over the Southern Governor’s resolution, saying such is unbecoming of a public officer of his status.

Our Reporters

