News

‘Ndigbo’s enemies behind rumoured Ohanaeze’s crisis’

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Deputy national spokesman of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu has declared that there was no division or crisis in the leadership of the group as being rumoured by mischiefmakers. Ibegbu in a statement issued in Enugu yesterday said such division only existed in the figment of imagination of misguided elements. According to him, the rumoured crisis was the handiwork of mischiefmakers, who had deceived the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) into registering a fake organisation where enemies of Ndigbo were being used to cause confusion in Igbo land. CAC had issued a certificate of registration to a group by the name ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly’, but quickly write to cancel the registration and asked the promoters to return the certificate.

Ibegbu said that the elements would fail, even as he declared the culprits as persona non grata in Igbo land and at their home towns. He said: “These elements are used by Igbo enemies with peanut to cause confusion in Igbo land and they will be ostracised in Igbo affairs for this treasonable act. “It showed no due diligence is done at that place and the management there needs to be investigated. I’m not a lawyer but I know there are rules to register organisations; this was not followed. “Ohanaeze NEC and Imeobi will soon meet to address the issue.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps strip president of powers to order assets forfeiture

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to strip the president of the powers to order for forfeiture of assets of accused persons. It consequently sought to grant discretionary powers to the Judge of a High Court, to order forfeiture of assets of affected persons. The bill, which was passed […]
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]
News

Group calls for ICT interventions against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTf) has called for more information technology intervention to tackle the impact of COVID-19 as most parts of Africa continue to ease lockdown protocols instituted by governments. It also tasked start-ups on the need to define strategies that are adaptable to current realities and at the same time establish guidelines for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: