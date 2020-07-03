‘Ndigbo’s enemies behind rumoured Ohanaeze’s crisis’

Deputy national spokesman of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu has declared that there was no division or crisis in the leadership of the group as being rumoured by mischiefmakers. Ibegbu in a statement issued in Enugu yesterday said such division only existed in the figment of imagination of misguided elements. According to him, the rumoured crisis was the handiwork of mischiefmakers, who had deceived the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) into registering a fake organisation where enemies of Ndigbo were being used to cause confusion in Igbo land. CAC had issued a certificate of registration to a group by the name ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly’, but quickly write to cancel the registration and asked the promoters to return the certificate.

Ibegbu said that the elements would fail, even as he declared the culprits as persona non grata in Igbo land and at their home towns. He said: “These elements are used by Igbo enemies with peanut to cause confusion in Igbo land and they will be ostracised in Igbo affairs for this treasonable act. “It showed no due diligence is done at that place and the management there needs to be investigated. I’m not a lawyer but I know there are rules to register organisations; this was not followed. “Ohanaeze NEC and Imeobi will soon meet to address the issue.”

