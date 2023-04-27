Ndiomu’s Re-Appointment Sign Of Buhari’s Readiness To Finish Strong – IYC

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) on Thursday said that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to re-appoint, Maj.-Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd), as the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), was a clear sign of his desire to finish strong and ensure sustained peace in the Niger Delta region.

According to the IYC, although anti-development forces and troublemakers tried desperately to distort the developmental strides put in place by the Ndiomu-led administration at the Amnesty office, but his re-appointment was a blessing to the youths of the region.

Ekerefe who urged Ndiomu to see his reappointment as divine, encouraged him to stay focused and implement his laudable plans for the Niger Delta, especially the youths of the region.

In a statement issued by the National Spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, IYC noted that the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) will further create cohesion and sustain the sanity and order in the Programme.

He also called on the youths of the region to ensure that the last few weeks of the present administration are allowed to end with a more peaceful and sustained Presidential Amnesty office with clear-cut ways of handling and protecting the welfare and empowerment of Niger Delta youths.

The statement read, “The appointment of Maj.-Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) showed that the series of Trump allegations and unfounded claims against the Presidential Amnesty Office was frivolous and were dismissed by President Buhari in that he decided to re-appoint a man of proven military discipline and administrative integrity”.

“We commend him for supporting various empowerment programmes as well as promoting the employment of academic and technically proficient former freedom fighters and youths of the Niger Delta region.

“We will continue to work closely with you to ensure that issues affecting teeming youths of the region are tackled.