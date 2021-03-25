Metro & Crime

NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A total of 126 Nigerians across 14 states in Nigeria have been sentenced to various jail terms for offences bordering on drug trafficking between January and February 2021.
Mr. Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, made this known in a statement Thursday.
Of the convicts, Musa Ibrahim, who was prosecuted for trafficking 40 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Akure, Ondo state was sentenced to 16 years, eight months imprisonment by a Federal High Court in the state capital in charge number FHC/AK/10C/2021.
Another convict, Ibrahim Haladu bagged 15 years imprisonment after he was found quilty of trafficking 6.7kg of cannabis in Bauchi in charge number FHC/BAU/CR/22/2010.
Also in Bauchi State, Haruna Aliya was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking 609kilogrammes of cannabis. Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Bauchi, convicted both Aliya and Haladu.
In Jos, Plateau State, Eke Chibuke was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking Tramadol and Diazepam, while Idan Kenneth charged with unlawful possession of 220 grammes of cannabis, 4.3 grammes of Tramadol, 3.3 grammes of Rophynol, was convicted on all three count charges and sentenced to two years on each count.
A breakdown of conviction records across some other states in February shows that 18 persons were sent to jail in Kano, five each in Imo and Abia and four in Gombe.
Reacting to the record of conviction, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the Agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for the diligent prosecution of the cases and charged them to do more so that such convictions will serve as deterrence to those that may want to be attracted to the illicit trade of drug trafficking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Gunmen invade wedding ceremony, kill 19 guests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Baba Negedu KADUNA At least 19 people were killed when gunmen invaded a wedding ceremony and opened fire on invited guests in Kaduna.   The attack occurred at Kukum Daji village in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.   It was learnt that the attack occurred about 10:30p.m. on Sunday when the guests […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos earmarks N1bn bailout for hospitality sector

Posted on Author Reporter

…as companies lament unfriendly business enviroment Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said that his administration has earmarked N1 billion grant to the hospitality industry in the state as part of COVID-19 bailout for the sector. This was even as business owners and representatives lamented the unfriendly business environment in […]
Metro & Crime

Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately. Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica