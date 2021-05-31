NDLEA arrests 10 online drug traffickers

…seizes 107kg cocaine, 11 dispatch motorcycles, car in Abuja

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 10 online drug traffickers, seized cocaine, dispatch motorcycles and acar in Abuja.

During the raid on online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the officials arrested a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others and recovered assorted drugs from them.

The spokesperson for the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that a 28-year-old lady, Ese Patrick, selling illicit substances through Instagram account:

Ese’sOvenSecret, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEA’s undercover agents, on May 21, and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car. Babafemi said a follow up operation at her residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weeds, which she used in baking the brownies.

According to the spokesman, further investigation led to the arrest of a man, Iyama Patrick, with 450 grams of Arizona weed. Iyama, according to Babafemi, supplies Ese the cannabis she uses.

He said: “A day earlier, a motorcycle belonging to a courier company, Sky Port, was abandoned by a dispatch rider in Wuse Zone 4 upon sighting NDLEA’s outpost in the area. The motorcycle was later found to contain several pinches of crack cocaine (aka Challie) and some envelopes of Arizona meant for delivery.”

In another development, a suspected online drug trafficker, Peter Nkejika, was also arrested last Monday, following an arrest of a dispatch rider with some quantities of Loud, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis.

“Each portion of Loud costs N30,000 and the rider was caught with 17 portions for delivery. “Also on Tuesday May 25, NDLEA operatives intercepted two online drug transactions and arrested two dispatch riders with some quantities of cocaine and Loud already packaged for delivery recovered from them.

“In all, five dispatch riders and a lady, Dolapo Benjamin, who owns motorcy cles involving in door-to-door distribution of drugs and drug-based edibles – cakes and brownies – were arrested while six other dispatch motorcycles involved in door-to-door drug distribution were seized.

“Also seized from them were assorted drugs; Cocaine, Crack /Challie, Molly/ Ecstasy, Skunk, Brownies and Loud, which is the most expensive psychoactive variant of cannabis in town,” Babafemi said. He added that on Friday, NDLEA operatives intercepted 30 compressed parcels of cannabis, heading to Ningi, Bauchi State, as well as Rohypnol and Tramadol meant for the FCT.

“The drugs weighing 105.5 kilograms were seized on Gwagwalada-Abuja Road in a luxury bus. Three persons were arrested in connection with the exhibits, while two more dispatch motorcycles were seized with some quantities of cocaine and cannabis on Saturday, May 29, as the raids across the FCT intensify,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) of the agency intercepted 445 grams of Methamphetamine going to New Zealand and concealed inside USB chargers and hair attachments, with another 450 grams of cannabis sativa going to UAE and concealed inside local soap containers at a courier company in Lagos

