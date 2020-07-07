Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 12 with 25 sacks of Indian hemp in Niger

Twelve persons involved in the courier of 1,381.5 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be Indian hemp have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State.

While briefing journalists, the Acting Commander in the state, Mr. Isaac Aloye said, out of thee 12 arrested, four have been sent to the Correctional Service, two remanded while the remaining six are still under investigation.

Aloye on Tuesday in Minna said that the suspects were arrested with over 25 sacks of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Other seizures made include, 0.014 kg of cocaine, cough syrup with codeine 401 bottles, pentazocine injection 10,200 and methamphetamine 0.001kg.

The drugs according to him were sent through waybill to the owners in different parts of the state and beyond before it was intercepted by the operatives on stop and search duty.

“They send all these drugs through transporters who will call the owners to come and pick it at their various parks. But luck ran against the owners when it was intercepted by the command.”

He added that: “Some of these drugs were seized during the lockdown period; they used the articulated vehicles allowed by the COVID-19 Task Force to covey food items to other states to send it to the owners.

“Intelligence reports have it that the drugs were brought in state during the lockdown through Kano, Kaduna and Zaria, adding that they were packaged like wedding gifts or gift items.”

