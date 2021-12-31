Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 3 fake security agents, others with 427kg drugs in Borno, Abuja

Three drug traffickers wearing uniforms of security agencies to escape scrutiny have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with over 427 kilograms of illicit drugs in Borno State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

 

Meanwhile, one Yakubu Kotri, was also arrested on Wednesday December 29, for impersonating a military personnel while driving a gulf car loaded with Cannabis Sativa weighing 208 kilograms on his way to Bama, Borno State, another suspect, Salisu Mohammed who adorned the uniform of another security agency to traffic Tramadol to Bama was also nabbed by narcotic  officers on patrol on the route same day.

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said although the pictures of the arrest of Yakubu Kotri in uniform have been trending on social media since Wednesday, the Agency wishes to disclaim such because the suspect has not been confirmed to be a serving military personnel.

 

Babafemi said in the same vein, another impersonator, Dada Adekunle was arrested on Wednesday along with his 60-year-old accomplice, Usman Isa, in Abaji area of Federal Capital Territory with 15.843kg Cannabis, while 20kg of the same drug was seized from Alfred Aminu who was intercepted at Gwagwalada same day.

 

Meanwhile, in Plateau State a commercial DAF truck with registration  number GME 874 YX, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State to Mubi, Adamawa State was also intercepted on Tuesday, December 28, along Jos-Bauchi Road.

 

Upon search, 7.8kg of 225mg Tramadol was recovered in the vehicle. Also on Tuesday in Yauri area of Bauchi State, operatives arrested one Shaft’atu Abubakar with 174 kilograms of cannabis and 2.1kg Diazepam, while a suspected bandit, Usman Sani was arrested in Dan-Anacha town, Gasol LGA, Taraba with two pistols and ammunition

 

