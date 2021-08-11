Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests 43 drug suspects in Ondo, Nasarawa, Benue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)
  • seizes 137.55 kg of cocaine, skunk, others

 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it has arrested no fewer than 43 dealers and consumers of illicit substances in fresh raids in Nasarawa, Benue and Ondo states and 137.55 kilograms of assorted drugs recovered during the ‘offensive action’

 

The agency in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, noted that its operatives, backed by a detachment of soldiers from 177 battalion of the Nigerian Army, Keffi, raided notorious drug joints located in Kara Masaka, Ruwa Ruwa Uke, Abattoir at the border with FCT, Filing Bala, Masaka U- Turn and others in Nasarawa State for two consecutive days; 5th and 6th August 2021.

 

During the raids, he said, at least 41 suspects were arrested and assorted drugs such as cocaine, cannabis sativa, cough syrup with codeine, rohypnol and tramadol with a total weight of 65.250kg were recovered.

“Cannabis plants planted by the drug dealers in the adjoining bushes were destroyed, while all the stalls in the drug markets were dismantled and set ablaze.

 

In the same vein, he said, operatives of the Ondo State command of the Agency in the early hours of Monday, 9th August, 2021 raided Odopetu area of Akure in Akure South Local Government Area of the state capital, where 44-year-old Mrs. Folake Ademola was arrested, while her husband escaped arrest.

 

Drugs recovered from their home include: 65.400kg of cannabis sativa; skunk – 500grams; loud- 16grams; Colorado- 34grams, bringing the total of drugs seized from them to 65.950 kilograms.

 

In Benue State, 34-year-old Iornum Emmanuel was arrested at the NDLEA Aliade checkpoint on Sunday 8th August, 2021 with different quantities of assorted illicit drugs, which include; tramadol -500grams; diazepam- 1.5kg and exol 5- 7.9kg.

 

He said, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the commanders, officers and men of the Nasarawa  Ondo and Benue state commands for their commitment to the goal of ridding the country of the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

 

He charged them and their colleagues in other commands to continue on the offensive until the last drug cartel in Nigeria is dismantled

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hijab controversy: ASCN urges Kwara govt to reopen shuts schools

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria (ASCN) has appealed to the Kwara State Government to reopen the schools shut down owing to controversies that emanated from the rejection by their owners to allow the use of hijab in their schools. The National President of the Association Dr. Ekaete Ettang made the appeal during a […]
Metro & Crime

Teenage housemaid commits suicide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A 1 6 – y e a r – o l d housemaid, Bahijja Gombe, has reportedly committed suicide at the residence of her boss on Zoo Road, Kano, Kano State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.   Some members of […]
Metro & Crime

Gov. Bello mourns as Iyan Minna, Bawa, dies at 81

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commiserated with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago, and the entire Minna Emirate over the death of Iyan Minna, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa, father of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District. Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica