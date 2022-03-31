NDLEA arrests 5 members of airport drug syndicate, recovers N19.8m cash

…Mkpuru Mmiri cook, lawyer arrested

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a fleeing drug kingpin heading a syndicate operating at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos and six other members of his gang. Meanwhile, professional methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) cook and a lawyer were also arrested in Owerri, Imo State and Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state respectively.

The agency spokesperson, Mr.Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the Lagos airport drug syndicate who were behind the smuggling of 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol seized on Tuesday March 15, by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel at the airport. The seizure includes 17 cartons of 250mg Tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg Tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg.

Babafemi said the psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard. Two suspects: identified as John Mowa, a SAHCO driver and Nyam Gazu Alex who is a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) were initially arrested in connection with the seizure. He said further investigations by NDLEA operatives however led to the arrest of five other persons involved in the crime including the ringleader, Yunana Fidelis who fled Lagos to Kaduna the moment their lid was blown open. Others include: Adesanwo ; Owoseni Temidayo; Fasoranti Shola and Bamigbade Jonathan.

It was gathered that Fidelis who is also a staff of NACHO had escaped and fled to Kaduna after depositing Nineteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N19, 800,000.00) cash with a BDC operator to be paid later into his bank account. After tracking him for days in Kaduna, on Friday March 25, Fidelis immediately relocated to Abuja where he was eventually arrested by NDLEA operatives at 7pm on Sunday March 27, while he was trying to collect One Million Naira (N1, 000, 000.00) cash from an undercover agent who posed as a BDC operator.

In addition to recovering the cash Fidelis deposited with the BDC operator in Lagos, the Agency had also placed a post no debit order on his identified bank accounts. Also, arrested was a professional methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) cook, one Reuben Bekweri, 34, arrested in Owerri while trying to distribute a kilogram of the illicit drug he cooked and packaged in seven nylon sachets in the Irete Area of Imo State capital on Saturday March 26. Meanwhile, in Ado Ekiti, narcotic officers on Monday March 28, also arrested a 42-year-old lawyer, Mr. Mayowa Oluwanisomo, in Zone 4, Embassy Island, Moferere area of the Ekiti State capital following credible intelligence that he deals in psychotropic substances. A total of 11, 570 tablets of Tramadol weighing 7.3kilograms were recovered from him when his residence was searched. He admitted ownership of the drug exhibits, adding that he graduated from Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti and Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School in 2016. Commending the operatives, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) appreciated the officers and men of MMIA, Imo and Ekiti state Commands for sustaining the offensive action against drug cartels in their respective areas of responsibility.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...