News

NDLEA arrests 70-year-old Nigerien bandits’ drug supplier

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A 70-year-old drug trafficker, Mohammed Rabiu Wada, who allegedly supplies illicit substances to Boko Haram insurgents and bandits have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in Niger State.

 

The suspect who hails from Dallawa town, state of Agadez, Niger Republic, was arrested on Thursday with 10 pallets of skunk in Jebba, Niger State. He had brought hides and skin from Niger Republic to sell in Lagos.

 

During interrogation, the suspect claimed he sold his goods for N300, 000 in Lagos and used the fund to buy 10 pallets of skunk at N25, 000 each. He was returning to Niger Republic through the North -West where he sells drugs to bandits when he was intercepted in Jebba.

 

According to the Commander, Niger State Command of the NDLEA, Aloye Isaac, the arrest is a further confirmation of the nexus between drug abuse and the security challenges in parts of the country.

 

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in an operation backed by soldiers in Ondo State have identified and destroyed three large cannabis farms measuring in total 95 hectares, located at Ogbese forest.

 

The Ondo State Commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara, said although no one was arrested during the operation, but added that investigation has since commenced to identify and apprehend the owners of the farms. In the same vein, operatives of the agency in Kogi State have intercepted and seized 116.1kilogramme of cannabis at a patrol point along Okene- Lokoja Expressway. A suspect,

 

Sulaiman Said, who was arrested with the illicit drug, claimed he got them from Edo State and was heading to Kaduna State. Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Alfred Adewumi said the drug was concealed in sacks of chicken wastes loaded in a Mercedes-Benz 814 Truck with registration number: Taraba XA 366 ARD.

 

In his reaction to the successful operations in Niger, Ondo and Kogi states, Chairman/ CEO of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the Commanders, men and officers of the three Commands for their commitment and unrelenting efforts to rid their areas of responsibility of illicit drugs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bleak Christmas as Sanwo-Olu invokes restrictions to tackle second wave

Posted on Author Isioma Madike and Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday announced the restriction on the number of churches and mosques attendance to 50 per cent, following fears about the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. Sanwo-Olu also reduced the size of gatherings, and warned on compliance with containment protocols, even as he said people must […]
News

Confusion in Senate over Armed Forces Commission Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

Chukwu David, Abuja   There is confusion in the Senate presently arising from controversy generated by the bill proposing to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission. The Bill, being sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, is currently being considered for second reading when it provoked serious controversy that compelled the President of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria’s vulnerable economy haunted by COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Council cautions on execution of N2.3trn stimulus President flags off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project   President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the nation’s vulnerable economy was being haunted by the ravaging coronavirus defiscourge.   This came as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, warned government against impending challenges in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica