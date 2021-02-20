NDLEA arrests 9, seizes 1,292 kilogrammes of illicit drug in Ondo

Operatives of theNationalDrug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command, have arrested nine dealers of illicit drugs and seized from them a total of 1, 292 kilograms of cannabis sativa and its seeds. Announcing the huge seizure in a statement yesterday, the state Commander of the anti-drug agency, Mr. Haruna Gagara, said out of the figure, 711.5kg of cannabis seeds was recovered from a forest in Ago Oyibo area of Ogbese, Akure North Local Government area of the state. According to him, “this seizure has thwarted the mass cultivation of an estimated 250 hectares of cannabis sativa farmland in Ondo state.

This humongous cultivation if allowed would produce an estimated 443, 000 kilograms of cannabis.” He said his men stormed the forest on Thursday, following intelligence. Some of the suspects arrested in connection to the seizure include; Alex Moses, 35; Oshie Emmanuel, 20; Friday Effiong, 31; Emmanuel Akpan, 25, and David Friday, 19.

The commander also said his operatives had earlier intercepted a vehicle loaded with 580.5kg of the illicit drug along Ogbese-Owo road. “The consignment was to be smuggled to Kano State. “If it had not been intercepted, it may further fuel the current insecurity and banditry being experienced in the North West region of Nigeria”, he stated.

