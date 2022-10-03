News

NDLEA arrests another billionaire drug baron, recovers N8.8bn worth of tramadol in Lagos 

Another alleged drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia has been arrested by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and recovered  N8.8 billion worth of tramadol at his residence, Victoria Garden City, Lekki area of Lagos.

The drugs were said to have been recovered from one of his mansions in the highbrow residential estate.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement said the arrest of Ugochukwu, who is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd, is coming barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate,  Chris Nzewi, who was arrested on Saturday July 30,  along with a chemist, one Sunday Ukah, who cooked the illicit drug for him.

He said at least, 258.74 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and various precursor chemicals used for the production of the toxic drug were recovered from Nzewi’s home during his arrest.

Babafemi said following a credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday, September 30, stormed the Plot A45 Road 2 home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin. A search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contains 13, 451, 466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident in the house same day.

“Before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has been on the Agency’s watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria. Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and another as his office. Five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two Spot Utility Vehicles including a bullet jeep have been successfully removed to the Agencys facility.”

Reacting to the latest drug haul, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the officers and men involved in the operation for their diligence while also appreciating Nigerians for supporting the Agency in its arduous task of ridding the country of the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

 

