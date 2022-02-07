NDLEA arrests dismissed DPO, others, seizes drugs across several states, FCT

A 64-year-old former Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Monday Chika of Idanre Police station, Ondo State, who was allegedly dismissed from service for drug related offences, has been arrested by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with an accomplice in Niger State.

This is even as one Emmanuel Eniola, 40, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg. Was also arrested alongside the DPO on Sunday January 30, in Mokwa, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state was intercepted.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said that also at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, attempts by some traffickers to export different quantities of Methamphetamine to Brazil and United Kingdom were scuttled by narcotic officers at the airport.

The first bid was made on Friday January 28, through the SAHCO export shed where operatives intercepted 0.80kg of Meth concealed in relaxer plastic container heading to the UK.

