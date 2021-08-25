NDLEA arrests ex-soldier, 96, trans-border drug traffickers

Taiwo Jimoh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 96-year-old retired soldier, Pa Joseph Owherhi in the Suleja area of Niger State for dealing in illicit drugs.

The nonagenarian was arrested in his house at Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja on Saturday, August 21, based on credible intelligence with three kilograms of skunk.

The Agency’s spokespersons, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said he confessed to have been living on the illicit trade since he retired from the military in 1982. He also claimed he has eight wives and 50 children.

In the same vein, four trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested in Adamawa State while attempting to cross the land border on motorcycle in Kolere village, Mubi North Local Government Area of the state to Cameroon on Sunday August 22, with packs of Tramadol concealed inside cartons of noodles.

The suspects include Ibrahim Aliyu; Umar Mohammed; Aliyu Adamu; and Usman Adamu Narcotic officers had during a raid the previous day arrested a drug dealer, Chimezie Okorie at Layin ‘Yan Gwanjo, Mubi market where assorted drugs such as 23kg of Tramadol and 32kg of Diazepam injection were recovered from him.

In Oyo State, a 35-year-old fashion designer, Abiodun Abubakar was on Monday August 23, arrested at Bodija market, Ibadan North Local Government Area with 24.2kg of cannabis sativa.

Also in Lagos, coordinated sting operations across parts of the state especially Itedo community, Lekki and

Like this: Like Loading...