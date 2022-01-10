Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests grandfather, 3 siblings, fake security agent, others for drug offences

Posted on

…as Brazil returnee excretes cocaine

 

A 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert and a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, a.k.a Edwin have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Edo State for dealing in Cannabis and importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria. The Agency’s spokesperson Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the septuagenarian popularly called old soldier was arrested on Friday, January 7, in the state for dealing in Cannabis while Godwin was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company. Babafemi said soon after the Godwin signed for the consignment, undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm arrested him at his apartment in Benin City on Tuesday  which emanated from Canada, contains Colorado brand of Cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies weighing 6.491kilograms, while the drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.566kg and 0.383kg respectively. In another development, a 48-year-old Iloduba Augustine, a passenger of Ethiopian airline that arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was on new year eve arrested and placed on observation during which he confessed to have swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine out of which he excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1million

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters


