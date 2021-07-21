Metro & Crime

NDLEA Arrests Hijab-wearing Ladies, Chioma and Chidinma, for Drug Trafficking

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam, who takes up multiple identities and wears hijab to evade security scrutiny has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Benue State.

She was arrested along with her partner, Chidinma Caleb, 22, while trying to smuggle a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra State to Gombe State.

Chioma, who picks up names such as Amina, Uzoamaka and Ifunaya to cover her criminal activities, was arrested on Saturday July 17, 2021, along with Caleb, who also wears hijab as a cover for her nefarious activities, during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Their vehicle which was coming from Onitsha, Anambra state was intercepted along Makurdi – Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.

A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43 kilogrammes of Diazepam and 33 kilogrammes of Exol-5, both weighing 76 kilogrammes with a total of 296,000 tablets packed in four large ‘Ghana must go’ bags.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday said: “Curiously, the two interstate drug traffickers have rebuffed efforts to take pictures with the exhibits without wearing their hijab.”

In another development, the Ondo state command of the NDLEA on Sunday July 18, 2021 intercepted one Olu Ameh, a commercial motorcycle rider with 465 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa along Ijagba-Ute road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The illicit substance was said to have been bought from one Joseph in Ago-Akure, Akure North LGA and being conveyed to the buyer, a certain Egbonwon at Ijagba village in Ose LGA.

Reacting to the two seizures and arrests, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Maj. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the commanders, officers and men of the Benue and Ondo state Commands of the Agency for their efforts to ensure that no illicit substance is allowed to pass through their areas of responsibility under whatever guise or cover to destroy the lives of innocent Nigerians in other parts of the country.

The anti- narcotics boss, while wishing them and their colleagues in other Commands across Nigeria a happy Sallah celebration, charged them to remain vigilant at all times.

He said: “For us in NDLEA, a kilogramme of illicit drug seized by our gallant and courageous officers across the country is a kilogramme less what is available on the streets and in our communities and that is why we’ll continue to encourage all our officers and men to continue to give their best in our pursuit of the mandate President Muhammadu Buhari has given us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has confirmed that she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Baloni in a tweet on her Twitter page revealed that she has gone into isolation. “Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment. “I look forward […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: EFCC seeks dismissal of Mompha’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial for a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Mompha, […]
Metro & Crime

Okorocha’s associates get N70m bail as one slumps

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

Following the arrest and detention of former Governor Rochas Okorocha on Sunday, his associates numbering 14 who were arraigned Monday, were granted bail in the sum of N70 million. This was also as one of the suspects, Darlington Ibekwe, slumped inside the court room. Ibekwe and 13 other loyalists of Senator Okorocha, were accused of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica